Communities across Pike County are planning to celebrate the Independence Day holiday with celebrations and fireworks shows.
The City of Pikeville will hold an “Independence Day at Pikeville” festival which will be held July 1 through July 4, and which will include a street festival live music, family fun at the park and a fireworks show.
The event schedule is as follows and food trucks and street vendors will be in downtown daily:
July 1
• 6 p.m. — Cruise-in car show
• 7 p.m. — Main Street Live featuring Tee Dee Young
July 2 and July 3
• 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Inflatables and face painting in the Pikeville City Park
• 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Live music on the Appalachian Wireless Arena stage on Main Street
July 4
• 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Inflatables and face painting in the Pikeville City Park
• 3:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. — Live music on the Appalachian Wireless Arena stage on Main Street
• 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — Live music at the Gazebo Stage in the Pikeville City Park
• Fireworks after dark
Coal Run
Coal Run will hold its “Old-Fashioned Independence Day Festival” on Sunday, July 3 in the Coal Run City Park. Events will include free food and drink, live music, inflatable, wrestling and a huge fireworks display beginning at 6 p.m.
Thunder in the Valley
The annual Thunder in the Valley fireworks show will be presented by the Belfry Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, July 2. Traditionally, hundreds of residents from Mingo and Pike counties turn out for this Fourth of July celebration.
The event is held in the Goody/South Williamson community of Pike County. Many families, groups and churches set up in grassy areas and parking lots throughout the area for picnics, games and fellowship prior to one of the longest fireworks displays in the region beginning at 10:05 p.m.
Elkhorn City
The community of Elkhorn City will celebrate the Independence Day holiday on Saturday, July 2 with a cruise-in, a night market on Main Street and fireworks after dark.
Marrowbone
The Marrowbone Volunteer Fire Department will host its Independence Day event starting at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 3. The event will feature hot dogs, inflatables and fireworks at the Wolfpit Industrial Site.