Inmates at the Pike County Detention Center are looking to improve their diet and their ‘green thumbs’ while working in the jail’s recently-re-established garden.
Pike County Jailer Brian Morris said the inmate garden project is underway.
“We’re happy that this year we can operate the garden,” Morris said. “We had to suspend the program last year due to COVID-19.
“We started the garden program in 2019 and it was very successful both in the food grown and inmate participation,” Morris said. “The inmates learn a lot while getting the feeling of accomplishment when the harvest comes in and the vegetables are on their plates.”
Morris said that, this year, the garden space is courtesy of Lexington Coal Group with a location in the Belfry area.
“We’re appreciative of the location,” Morris said. “The garden is both a learning process for the inmates and a form of therapy.”
The garden is 100 percent inmate maintained.
“This year they’re planting cabbage, peas, corn, potatoes and green beans,” Morris said. “I’m sure they’ll have some lettuce and tomatoes too.”
According to Morris, the jail kitchen will get 80 percent of the harvest and that will help the food budget and provide nutrition to the inmates.
“We hope to once again this year give the other 20 percent of the harvest to help the Pike County Senior Citizens Centers, the homeless shelter and to the Dream Center,” Morris said. “We were able to do this back in 2019 and hopefully we can again this year.”
The inmate garden not only saves money in the jail budget but it also teaches the inmates responsibility, work ethics and teaches ability.
“Recently, I saw a former inmate in a store,” Morris said. “He told me that after he worked the garden in 2019, he got released after serving his sentence and last year he used the knowledge he learned in gardening to grow his own garden at home and it helped to feed his family during the pandemic.
“So you see, this garden program has many rewards, not only in monetary savings and nutrition for the inmates and others but in lessons learned,” Morris said.
Morris said after the last harvest this year, plans will be made for next year’s garden.
