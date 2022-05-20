Following are the unofficial results for Pike County’s primary election with 57 of 57 precincts reporting. Precinct-level results are available at, news-expressky.com. The unofficial results are (this only shows the Pike County totals in multi-county races):
U.S. Senator (Republican)
John Schiess 39
Tami L. Stainfield 43
Arnold Blankenship 73
Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick 81
Paul V. Hamilton 124
Rand Paul 2,801
U.S. Representative (Republican)
Harold “Hal” Rogers 2,733
Jeannette Andrews 122
Brandon Russell Monhollen 102
Gerardo Serrano 137
Rich Van Dam 78
State Representative 94th
District (Republican)
Jacob D. Justice 574
Brandon Edwards 172
State Representative 95th
District (Republican)
David Kelly Pennington 172
Brandon Spencer 251
State Representative 97th
District (Republican)
Bobby W. McCool 247
Norma Kirk McCormick 289
County Clerk (Republican)
Darrell Pugh 2,180
Sammy Wilson 845
Sheriff (Republican)
Keith D. Justice 2,042
Justin Little 852
County Commissioner 2nd
District (Republican)
Ellis “Bub” Coleman 181
Sollie Monroe Compton 284
Jamie Alan Little 213
Clinard “Bubby” Adkins 458
Constable 1st District (Republican)
Jamey Kidd 718
James “Bubby James” Adams 410
Constable 2nd District (Republican)
Josh Little 344
Keith A. Meadows 231
Alvin D. Newsome 551
U.S. Senator (Democratic)
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 1,230
Charles Booker 2,626
Ruth Gao 320
John Merrill 552
PVA (Democratic)
Cullen R. Hall 2,661
Kevin Auton 2,761