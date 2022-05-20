Following are the unofficial results for Pike County’s primary election with 57 of 57 precincts reporting. Precinct-level results are available at, news-expressky.com. The unofficial results are (this only shows the Pike County totals in multi-county races):

U.S. Senator (Republican)

John Schiess 39

Tami L. Stainfield 43

Arnold Blankenship 73

Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick 81

Paul V. Hamilton 124

Rand Paul 2,801

U.S. Representative (Republican)

Harold “Hal” Rogers 2,733

Jeannette Andrews 122

Brandon Russell Monhollen 102

Gerardo Serrano 137

Rich Van Dam 78

State Representative 94th

District (Republican)

Jacob D. Justice 574

Brandon Edwards 172

State Representative 95th

District (Republican)

David Kelly Pennington 172

Brandon Spencer 251

State Representative 97th

District (Republican)

Bobby W. McCool 247

Norma Kirk McCormick 289

County Clerk (Republican)

Darrell Pugh 2,180

Sammy Wilson 845

Sheriff (Republican)

Keith D. Justice 2,042

Justin Little 852

County Commissioner 2nd

District (Republican)

Ellis “Bub” Coleman 181

Sollie Monroe Compton 284

Jamie Alan Little 213

Clinard “Bubby” Adkins 458

Constable 1st District (Republican)

Jamey Kidd 718

James “Bubby James” Adams 410

Constable 2nd District (Republican)

Josh Little 344

Keith A. Meadows 231

Alvin D. Newsome 551

U.S. Senator (Democratic)

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 1,230

Charles Booker 2,626

Ruth Gao 320

John Merrill 552

PVA (Democratic)

Cullen R. Hall 2,661

Kevin Auton 2,761

