The Pike County Farm Bureau Federation has announced the recipients of its scholarships from Pike County schools in 2022.
“The Pike County Farm Bureau Federation is proud to support the youth of our community, and has been honored to assist hundreds of graduating seniors over the years in Pike County with financial assistance for their first year in college,” Farm Bureau said in a statement. “This year we had an exceptional selection of applications and are excited to announce all the recipients.”
Those recipients include:
• Pikeville High School: Hanna Blankenship; Brianna Clontz; Madison Williams; Caeden Bartley; and Dylan Street.
• Phelps High School: Allyson Prater and Sarah Sargent.
• Pike County Central High School: Makenzie Ratliff and Ainsley Layne Blackburn.
• Shelby Valley High Schoo: Charity Newsome and Jalyn Thacker.
• East Ridge High School: Leah Wells; Aleiah Beth Coleman; Isaac Osborne; Sarah Woods; Jacob Woods; Isaac Woods; Jacob Ramey; Emily Chaney; Olivia Morgan; and Mackenzie Bailiff.
• Belfry High School: Kylee Brooke Phillips.
The Pike County Farm Bureau Federation requirements to apply for the county and state applications include:
• Must have an active Pike County Farm Bureau membership in place for 12 months prior to applying; and
• Must be a resident of Pike County and have active policies with Pike County Farm Bureau Insurance division.
“We are very proud of each participant in the scholarship program and wish each student much success in their future endeavors,” the statement said.
For more information on the scholarship program, contact a local Pike County Farm Bureau agent or counselors at Pike County’s high schools.