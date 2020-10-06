The Pike County Fiscal Court on Oct. 6 voted to cancel door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treat-style events for 2020’s Halloween, but will be providing guidance for organizations which want to hold drive-through trick-or-treat events from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 29.
The move came after a lengthy discussion during the fiscal court’s regular meeting, during which officials were informed that with the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic would prevent door-to-door and trunk-or-treat events from being conducted safely.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley told the court that cases are increasing locally, with 131 of the county’s total of 540 cases since the beginning of the pandemic having been confirmed in the last two weeks.
In past months, she said, the county’s rates have been much lower than the state’s, but that is changing.
“Currently, we’re right alongside them in case growth and positivity rate,” she said.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treats, she said, are high risk activities which risk further spread of the disease throughout the community. That, she said, could endanger some of the activities and events that are currently being allowed.
“If we do that, we are setting up the schools and the activities that the schools are doing for failure,” she said.
Also, she said, contact tracing would be difficult in a door-to-door or trunk-or-treat situation.
Riley pointed to one safer possibility being a touchless drive-through event like the Nightmare on Main event held by the City of Pikeville, which has been transformed into a drive-through event on Oct. 29 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
However, commissioners expressed concern about the distance of that event from many areas of the county and Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones pointed out that the county cannot make that the official event for the county as the City of Pikeville can only handle so much traffic.
The county’s vote will allow businesses or organizations to set up drive-through events, which will be allowed under guidelines that should be available by the end of the week, but Jones pointed out that there may not be events in every area of the county because Nightmare on Main relies on business participation.
Some areas of the county, he said, simply don’t have enough businesses to support such an event.
Jones and the commissioners expressed that the decision was a difficult one, with Jones pointing to his own children’s desires to go trick-or-treating.
“I don’t know that letting them go trick-or-treating is worth potentially exposing them, their friends and our family to catching the virus,” he said.
Dist. 2 Commissioner Jason Tackett said that he did not plan to allow his children to go door-to-door trick-or-treating had it been allowed, instead opting for spending the evening in with his family.
“I’m not going to take a chance on it,” he said.
Riley said the risk of door-to-door trick-or-treating is high.
“It’s a big risk you’re taking on the county if you move forward on it in a traditional sense,” she said.
Jones asked Riley to have guidance for the drive-through events done by the end of the week and interested parties may contact the judge’s office at, (606) 432-6247, for further information. Jones said the county cannot do the events itself.
