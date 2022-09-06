In the aftermath of the devastating July floods that tore through the region, health officials are working to uncover and address the psychological and emotional needs of those who were impacted.
Pike County Health Department Public Health Director Tammy Riley said that, as the community moves into the long-term recovery phase, mental health and well-being will be a major concern.
A disaster such as a flood, where there has been loss of life and property, can bring serious long-term mental health impacts, Riley said.
“I knew from a long-term perspective that mental health and coping would be a serious issue for us,” said Riley. “And we don’t have a wealth of resources available in Pike County.”
Riley said she was curious about if Pike Countians believed they needed more mental health services, if they were interested in bringing them in and if they would use those resources if they were available.
There is a variety of assistance an individual might need, Riley said, ranging from intense therapy to just a little support. She said there are also a variety of ways mental health resources might be accessed, including in-person meetings, online chatting, text messaging, zoom calls and phone calls.
Riley said she suspects a number of these scenarios would likely be needed and wanted by Pike County residents.
After talking with other local health directors in the area, Riley reached out to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and requested a CASPER for the community. According to Riley, CASPER, or Community Assessment for Public Health Emergency Response, is a rapid needs assessment conducted at the local level with aid from the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.
The CDC granted her request.
Riley stressed that this is a local endeavor managed by the local health departments with aid from the state and federal agencies.
“It is local; This will not be a survey where individuals from outside the area coming, capture data and leave,” said Riley. “This is a rapid needs assessment that the local health departments will be conducting with assistance of some outside agencies.”
Riley said she is eager to see what the CASPER will discover.
“There’s a variety of concerns or unmet needs that can be uncovered by a rapid needs assessment,” she said.
Along with assistance from the CDC and Kentucky Emergency Management, the Pike County Health Department will be putting together 15 two-person teams to go door-to-door looking to locate respondent households within each census block, according to the Pike County Health Department website. Other members on the survey team include epidemiologists from neighboring counties, state public health personnel, public health students and some of the county’s public health staff.
The data collected from the survey will be used by the local health department directors.
“This is our survey, our assessment,” said Riley. “The data that we collect … will be our data that we can utilize to help our people.”
The rapid needs assessment can uncover unmet needs public health officials may not be aware of, Riley said. “It can also help public health officials learn more about the existing needs they are aware of.
“I’m really interested to see what this rapid needs assessment uncovers,” Riley said.
According to Riley, all of the questions on the survey are actionable. The data collected will provide feedback about what public health can do to help the people.
“Every answer to the questions can generate actionable items,” said Riley.
She went on to say this will help the Pike County Health Department better assist the community.
The survey will take place Tues., Sept. 6 through Sat., Sept. 10 in the communities of Long Fork of Virgie, Elkhorn Creek and Ashcamp, according to the Pike County Health Department website.
The teams will not be collecting any personal information and will only be conducting the work during the daytime, Riley said. The team members will have signage on their cars and will carry identification cards.
Riley said she is optimistic about how the survey will help the community.
“I’m very excited,” she said. “It’s a win-win for Pike County residents.”
For more information about CASPER and the teams visiting the neighborhoods, call the Pike County Health Department at, (606)-509-5585.