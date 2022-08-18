The Pike County Public Library District Board of Trustees met in regular session Aug. 11.
Interim director Delania Adkins reported that while water surrounded the Virgie library location during the July flash flooding, water did not get into the facility.
“We were blessed,” Adkins said. “Water did affect the post office and the Community Trust Bank locations, but the library was spared.”
Adkins also reported that country music singer and songwriter Chris Stapleton donated $25,000 to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program for the Pike County Public Library district.
“We have 1,450 children signed up for the program and Mr. Stapleton’s donation will help ensure each of the children will receive books,” Adkins said. “It was a very generous donation.”
The board voted to approve the setting of the motor vehicle tax rate of 2.390 cents per $100 of assessed value, which is the same rate as previous years.
The property tax rate will be set either in September or October.
Adkins reported that the library district conducted 57 programs during the month of July with 822 people attending.
The next Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sept. 8.