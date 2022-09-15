Tax rates were set during the regular monthly meeting of the Pike County Public Library District Board of Trustees.
The board voted unanimously to keep the rates the same as last year.
Interim director of libraries, Delania Adkins, said the decision to keep the rates the same as last year was easy to make.
“We felt that due to inflation and the recent flooding, this was the right thing to do,” Adkins said.
The board set the real property tax rate at 13.05 cents per $100 assessed value and set the personal property tax rate at 17.91 cents per $100 assessed value.
During the Aug. 11 meeting, the board accepted the motor vehicle tax rate of 2.390 cents per $100 of assessed value, which also was the same as last year.
Adkins reported to the board the progress report for the month of August.
“The district held 57 programs with 822 people attending,” Adkins said. “We typically have fewer programs in August as people are preparing for back to school and unfortunately, this year, the flooding also affected participation to a degree.”
Adkins said the libraries are currently working on several grants with the state, but all the grants aren’t completed yet.
The next meeting of the board is set for 3 p.m., Oct. 12.