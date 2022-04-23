During the April 14 regular meeting of the Pike County Public Library district board of trustees, the board approved the closing of the Pikeville branch library due to Hillbilly Days. The staff will report to other libraries for those days and the Pikeville branch will reopen on Monday, April 25.
Assistant Libraries Director Delania Adkins reported the library district monthly report. Adkins said the library district held 126 programs with 3,078 people attending.
“During the month of March, our patron count continued to improve with the decline of COVID,” Adkins said. “We had 917 at the Belfry branch, 925 at the Elkhorn City branch, 4,012 at the Lee Avenue branch, 983 at the Phelps branch, 697 at the Pikeville branch and 485 at the Virgie branch.”
In the regional librarian’s report, the board received an update regarding Open Meetings/Records and the state of emergency.
After passage in the recent legislative session, a veto and an override of the veto, SJR 150 became effective on March 22. This action by the state legislature ended the state of emergency declared by Gov. Andy Beshear which means a public agency can no longer hold board meetings without a physical location and a public agency has five business days instead of 10 to respond to an open records request.
The board also approved to set up a separate grant checking account.
According to District Librarian Louella Allen, this is to ensure full transparency.
“This is an easier way for the grants to be separate from our general operating budget,” Allen explained. “It’s easier for the entity issuing the grant to see what the grant money was used for.”
The next meeting of the board is scheduled for 3 p.m. May 10.