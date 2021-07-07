The Pike County Public Library is hosting a free magic show this Saturday, July 10, as a part of its annual summer reading program, and it is continuing to hold summer reading events through the end of July.
The event, which is called “Reading is Magic,” will take place at 2 p.m. at the Lee Avenue branch of the Pike County Public Library on July 10. It will feature a visit from magician and comedian Presto Paul as he captivates audiences with optical illusions, crazy machines, wacky experiments and more. His show will also feature audience participation and family-friendly humor. No pre-registration is required to attend.
Pike County Library Programming Coordinator Maggie Salisbury said that Presto Paul frequently visits libraries to perform across the state and spread messages about the importance of reading and libraries while he performs.
“It’s a fun free family activity during the summer,” she said. “It’ll be a good time, and kids love him. Magic shows are always a big hit. Not only is it fun, but it has a good educational message and encouraging kids to read is never a bad idea.”
The event is part of this year’s “Tails and Tales” summer reading program, which is taking place throughout the library district. Salisbury said that the summer reading program helps continue kids’ learning and reading skills through the summer after they finish the school year.
“We do the summer reading program every year because kids are out of school and, statistically, they have what’s called a ‘brain drain,’” Salisbury said. “It’s where they’re not learning and they forget everything they’ve learned. So we try to promote books and reading as a way to continue learning and keep that momentum going from the school year all through the summer.”
Salisbury added that the Pike County Library District also continues its summer reading program because they want to provide family-friendly entertainment for families during the summer every year, especially after the past year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want people to be able to get out of the house and have fun family activities that are free, open to everyone and are suitable for all ages,” she said.
As part of the summer reading program, there are weekly story time events happening at various library branches that families are encouraged to attend, such as:
• Dragons Love Tacos: Family Story Time - Suitable for children ages 2-8 and their caregivers. This story time event includes a reading of “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin, a taco craft, “Let’s Taco ‘Bout It” activity, snacks and a taco piñata. This event is happening at 3 p.m. on July 14 at the Belfry branch, 3 p.m. on July 14 at the Lee Avenue branch and 3 p.m. on July 16 at the Elkhorn City branch.
• Strange Birds Book Club - This is a book club that is suitable for children ages 9-12. They will be reading “Strange Birds: A Field Guide to Ruffling Feathers” by Celia C. Perez. This book club meets every other Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Elkhorn City branch (Remaining meetings are July 13 and July 27), and every other Thursday at 4 p.m. at the Lee Avenue branch (Remaining meetings are July 15 and July 29). Please call your preferred library to register. Copies of the book are provided and meetings will include activities along with book discussion.
• Goldilocks and the Three Bears Marionette Puppet Show - This free event takes place at 2 p.m. on July 15 at the Lee Avenue branch. The marionette show will bring to life the story of a bear family in an enchanted Alaskan forest as they encounter different perspectives and values. They ultimately share a common purpose with a salmon and resolve their conflict with a golden-haired trespasser, who learns lessons from them as well as from her bald eagle companion about respect, kindness, apologizing, and forgiveness.
• Family Story Time: Llama Llama - This weekly story time event is suitable for children ages 2-8 and their caregivers. The event includes a reading of “Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney, a play dough sensory quilt activity, snacks and a visit from Llama Llama. Kids are encouraged to wear their pajamas. This event will take place at the Belfry branch at 3 p.m. on July 20, at the Lee Avenue branch at 3 p.m. on July 21 and the Elkhorn City branch at 3 p.m. on July 23.
• The Science of Tales - This event will take place at 3 p.m. on July 22 at the Lee Avenue branch. It will explore the science behind the bones of your favorite animals, play MythBusters with common tall tales and even measure the weight of silver-in Taels.
• Family Story Time: Giraffes - This weekly story time event is suitable for children ages 2-8 and their caregivers. It will include a reading of “Giraffes Can’t Dance” by Giles Andreae, a handprint giraffe craft, a safari dance and snacks. It takes place at the Belfry branch at 3 p.m. on July 27 and at the Lee Avenue branch at 3 p.m. on July 28.
• Backyard Carnival - This free outside event will be held at 3 p.m. on July 30 at the Lee Avenue branch. A dozen carnival games will be set up, including Balloon Darts, Nerf Gun Duck Shooting, Fish Pond, Hoop Shot, Ring Toss, and more. Several of the games will feature small prizes. There will also be cotton candy and snow cones. In the event of rain, it will be moved indoors on the third floor of the library. No registration is required to attend, and this is the finale to the library’s summer reading program.
The Lee Avenue branch of the Pike County Public Library is located at 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville, and can be reached at, (606)437-6001. The Belfry branch is located at 24371 U.S. Highway 119 North, Belfry, and can be reached at, (606)353-9429. The Elkhorn City branch is located at 150 East Main Street, Elkhorn City, and can be reached at, (606)754-5451.
The Phelps branch is located at 38575 State Highway 194 East, Phelps, and can be reached at, (606)456-7860. The Virgie branch (Vesta Roberts Johnson Memorial Library) is located at 180 Highway 610 West, Virgie, and can be reached at, (606)639-9839. Contact your preferred library for any additional summer reading events.