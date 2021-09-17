A Pike County man was sentenced this week to serve more than 16 years in prison for his role in a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy that brought between 1.5 kilograms and 5 kilograms of the drug into Pike County and Mingo County, West Virginia, over less than two years.
According to court documents, on Sept. 14, U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier sentenced Brian Keith Wells, 45, of Cook Bottom Road, McCarr, to serve 197 months in prison, with five years of supervised release to follow, in connection with a guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.
According to the plea agreement in the case, beginning in about November 2018, and continuing through February 2020, Wells conspired with others to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
The agreement said that Wells was obtaining multiple ounces of methamphetamine from a source of supply based out of the Cincinnati, Ohio, area which he would then distribute to street-level drug dealers and end drug users in Pike County and in Mingo County, West Virginia.
At times, the agreement said, Wells would use runners or mules to travel to Cincinnati to obtain the meth and bring it back to him.
Wells, the agreement said, is responsible for the distribution of between 1.5 kilograms and 5 kilograms of the drug during the course of the conspiracy.
Wells’ co-conspirator in the case, his girlfriend at the time of the conspiracy, Christina Tidwell, 33, was sentenced earlier this month to serve 78 months in prison, with five years of supervised release in connection with her guilty plea to a charge of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.