Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones was joined by several county and Pikeville city officials at a news conference Feb. 9 to give an update to the impending ice storm expected to hit the region Wednesday through Friday.
“It is anticipated that this storm will produce downed trees and power lines along with treacherous road conditions,” Jones said. “We are encouraging everyone to avoid travel Wednesday through Friday.”
Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman said area 4 and area 5 solid waste pickups on Thursday and Friday are canceled due not only to ice but power lines and downed trees are anticipated and “for the safety of our crews.”
Pike County Senior Citizens centers are closed the rest of the week and county schools are prepared to act as warming centers should the need arise.
Bob Shurtleff with Kentucky Power, said there are several regional mutual assistance groups on the way.
“45 crews or about 220 people, along with assessment teams are coming in and should be here tonight and Wednesday,” Shurtleff said.
Currently, the National Weather Service Office in Jackson is predicting between 0.25 inches to 0.50 inches of ice is possible for the area, with higher amounts possible.
