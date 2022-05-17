Following are the unofficial results for Pike County’s primary election with 57 of 57 precincts reporting. The unofficial results are (this only shows the Pike County totals in multi-county races):
U.S. Senator (Republican)
John Schiess 39
Tami L. Stainfield 43
Arnold Blankenship 73
Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick 81
Paul V. Hamilton 124
Rand Paul 2,801
U.S. Representative (Republican)
Harold “Hal” Rogers 2,733
Jeannette Andrews 122
Brandon Russell Monhollen 102
Gerardo Serrano 137
Rich Van Dam 78
State Representative 94th District (Republican)
Jacob D. Justice 574
Brandon Edwards 172
State Representative 95th District (Republican)
David Kelly Pennington 172
Brandon Spencer 251
State Representative 97th District (Republican)
Bobby W. McCool 247
Norma Kirk McCormick 289
County Clerk (Republican)
Darrell Pugh 2,180
Sammy Wilson 845
Sheriff (Republican)
Keith D. Justice 2,042
Justin Little 852
County Commissioner 2nd District (Republican)
Ellis “Bub” Coleman 181
Sollie Monroe Compton 284
Jamie Alan Little 213
Clinard “Bubby” Adkins 458
Constable 1st District (Republican)
Jamey Kidd 718
James “Bubby James” Adams 410
Constable 2nd District (Republican)
Josh Little 344
Keith A. Meadows 231
Alvin D. Newsome 551
U.S. Senator (Democratic)
Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 1,230
Charles Booker 2,626
Ruth Gao 320
John Merrill 552
PVA (Democratic)
Cullen R. Hall 2,661
Kevin Auton 2,761
Judge-Executive (Democratic)
Ray S. Jones 3,468
Prentis Adkins 2,073
County Commissioner 1st District (Democratic)
Jackie D. Justice 654
Ronnie Keith Robertson 1,276
County Commissioner 2nd District (Democratic)
Jason Tackett 1,240
William Dale Meadows 467
County Commissioner 3rd District (Democratic)
Danny Bruce Branham 348
Brian Booth 848
Earl Thacker 526
J. Mike May 55
Coroner (Democratic)
Zebedee “Zeb” Hampton 1,834
Kevin Hall 3,635
Constable 1st District (Democratic)
Billy Kendrick 904
Danny Scott 938
Constable 2nd District (Democratic)
James R. “J.R.” Damron 1,010
Robert Thacker 588