Following are the unofficial results for Pike County’s primary election with 57 of 57 precincts reporting. The unofficial results are (this only shows the Pike County totals in multi-county races):

U.S. Senator (Republican)

John Schiess 39

Tami L. Stainfield 43

Arnold Blankenship 73

Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick 81

Paul V. Hamilton 124

Rand Paul 2,801

U.S. Representative (Republican)

Harold “Hal” Rogers 2,733

Jeannette Andrews 122

Brandon Russell Monhollen 102

Gerardo Serrano 137

Rich Van Dam 78

State Representative 94th District (Republican)

Jacob D. Justice 574

Brandon Edwards 172

State Representative 95th District (Republican)

David Kelly Pennington 172

Brandon Spencer 251

State Representative 97th District (Republican)

Bobby W. McCool 247

Norma Kirk McCormick 289

County Clerk (Republican)

Darrell Pugh 2,180

Sammy Wilson 845

Sheriff (Republican)

Keith D. Justice 2,042

Justin Little 852

County Commissioner 2nd District (Republican)

Ellis “Bub” Coleman 181

Sollie Monroe Compton 284

Jamie Alan Little 213

Clinard “Bubby” Adkins 458

Constable 1st District (Republican)

Jamey Kidd 718

James “Bubby James” Adams 410

Constable 2nd District (Republican)

Josh Little 344

Keith A. Meadows 231

Alvin D. Newsome 551

U.S. Senator (Democratic)

Joshua Wesley Blanton Sr. 1,230

Charles Booker 2,626

Ruth Gao 320

John Merrill 552

PVA (Democratic)

Cullen R. Hall 2,661

Kevin Auton 2,761

Judge-Executive (Democratic)

Ray S. Jones 3,468

Prentis Adkins 2,073

County Commissioner 1st District (Democratic)

Jackie D. Justice 654

Ronnie Keith Robertson 1,276

County Commissioner 2nd District (Democratic)

Jason Tackett 1,240

William Dale Meadows 467

County Commissioner 3rd District (Democratic)

Danny Bruce Branham 348

Brian Booth 848

Earl Thacker 526

J. Mike May 55

Coroner (Democratic)

Zebedee “Zeb” Hampton 1,834

Kevin Hall 3,635

Constable 1st District (Democratic)

Billy Kendrick 904

Danny Scott 938

Constable 2nd District (Democratic)

James R. “J.R.” Damron 1,010

Robert Thacker 588