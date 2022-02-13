Pike County Public Libraries kicked off their 2022 Seed Swaps just in time to “plant peas on Valentine’s Day.” LeAnna Fleming and Donna Nichols joined together with Kelsey Cloonan from the Hindman Settlement School to provide seeds for those who plan to plant gardens in the spring.
“The Seed Swaps held at the Belfry, Phelps and Pike County Public Library are only beginnings for more swaps in the spring and again in the fall,” said Fleming. “We hope to be able to help provide a variety of seeds to patrons even if they have no seeds to swap.”
“Kelsey Cloonan says she is ecstatic to have connected with other community members who are working to increase access to seeds and gardening education,” Fleming continued. “She's looking forward to future partnerships between Hindman Settlement School and Pike County Libraries.”
A Seed Swap will be held Tuesday, February 15th at the Hindman Settlement School at 51 Center Street in Hindman from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will feature Community Seed Stories.
For information call Kelsey at, (606) 785-5475, or email her at, kelsey@hindman.org .
Pike County Public Library District will announce their next Seed Swaps as soon as they are scheduled.
Check out all library programs on their Facebook page: Pike County Libraries or call for more information at, (606) 437-6001.