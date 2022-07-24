Pikeville City Tourism has announced the creation of the Story Trail, a new family-friendly path at Bob Amos Park.
The Story Trail combines family time, recreation, nature appreciation and literacy for a new take on a walk in the woods! In partnership with the Pike County Public Library, the city designed the quarter-mile-long trail with several stops for walkers to read the pages of a story, beginning with “RRRalph” by Louis Ehlert.
The weather-proof book will be updated seasonally to encourage families to return again and again.
“We are proud to offer a fun way to get walking and reading in our community,” said Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter. “The new Story Trail will give families the chance to enjoy Pikeville’s scenic beauty while promoting healthy habits. I’m grateful to our friends at the Pike County Public Library for helping bring this wonderful idea to our city.”
Pike County Public Library will routinely hold special programs at the Story Trail.
“We hope families will utilize the trail as a way to foster an appreciation for books in children, and that a visit to the Story Trail will become something families look forward to doing regularly,” said Pike County Library programming coordinator Maggie Salisbury
The location of the trail is on the grounds of the Blankenship handicap trail, just before you get to the Pikeville overlook. Signage for the trail is visible from road.
“Pikeville is a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family right here in Eastern Kentucky,” said Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick. “The Story Trail will be another top-tier feature of our community that will give families and visitors a great way to enjoy our city and learn along the way.”
The paved trail will be ADA-accessible and classified as “easy.” At the end of the Story Trail, hikers can enjoy a gazebo and picnic tables.
The City of Pikeville will host a public ribbon-cutting for the Story Trail at 4 p.m. Monday, July 25, weather permitting. The event will offer sno cones, balloons and a free book.