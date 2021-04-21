The Board of Trustees of the Pike County Public Library District approved the second budget reading of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 at its April 16 meeting.
Louella Allen, director of the Library District, said the budget is identical to the current budget.
“For the current July 2020 through June 2021 fiscal year, we have a budget of $3,456,000 and we have budgeted for the same amount for July 2021 through June 2022 fiscal year,” Allen said.
Wages and benefits were one area in which there were differences, she said.
“Some of the differences between the two fiscal years budgets were in wages and fringe benefits,” Allen explained. “But that was offset by cutting miscellaneous expenses and streamlining general operations.”
The board passed the budget as read by a unanimous vote.
The board also discussed the upcoming programs scheduled at the county libraries located at Pikeville, Belfry, Elkhorn City, Phelps and Virgie.
Events scheduled include an introduction to solar energy on April 22 via zoom and live streamed on the library’s Facebook page, Hemp Jewelry Craft Kit to be distributed at all branches on April 27 and The Kentucky Derby: a celebration of Kentucky and it’s Heritage which will be presented on April 29 via zoom and live streamed to the library’s Facebook page.
For more information on these or many other programs and services offered you may call the library at, (606) 432-9977.
