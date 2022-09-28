Have an antique that you think maybe worth something? Cannot make it to the Antiques Road Show? Pike County Public Library will be hosting free antique appraisals from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Lee Avenue library.
Appraisals will be held on the third floor of the library.
R. Stephen Mullins and Roger Mullins from Mountaineer Auctions in West Virginia will be available to appraise items.
Most items will receive immediate appraisals but, some items, such as musical instruments, may require additional time outside of the appraisal date to determine value.
Tickets are available to library patrons at the Pike County Public Library (126 Lee Avenue) or library branches in Elkhorn City, Belfry, Phelps or Virgie upon request.
Each patron will be allowed two items at a time to be appraised free of charge. Those having more than two items can go back through if time allows. Those without items are invited to come out and watch the appraisals.
If you are not a library patron now is the time to sign up for a card. You will need to come into any one the Pike County Public Libraries and bring a picture I.D. and proof of residency and the librarians will sign you up for a card or you can apply on the website: www.informationplace.org. If time allows, walk-ins for the appraisals will be welcome but, only if they have a library card.
For more information about the appraisals, call, (606) 437-6001, email, charlene@pikelibrary.org, or visit Pike County Libraries on Facebook.