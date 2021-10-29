The Pike County Public Library's Book Talks & Library Quilters will hold its fifth annual program, "Aprons & Recipes" event on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville. Joining them will be members of the Pikeville Woman’s Club and the Homemakers Club of Coal Run. Other Pike County homemakers are also invited to join us.
Jewell Tucker will be doing a cake decorating class for those who want to sit in on the demonstrations.
We will be having a Best Handmade Apron contest. Ladies must be wearing their apron to be judged by ballot…so bring your friends! The lady the most votes will win the prize.
We will share personal cookbooks & recipe cards and will show our collections of new and vintage aprons. Mrs. Sally Brown from Sally’s Stitches will also display a variety of her aprons.
Make plans to come out and visit with us, pick up a few cook books & recipes just in time for the holidays...Taste a few of our favorite recipes. Prizes and cookbooks will be given away.
For information contact Charlene Hopkins at, (606) 437-6001, or email, charlene@pikelibrary.org