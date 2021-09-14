The Pike County School District announced on Sept. 10 that a Shelby Valley family has gifted the district with about $4 million, and this donation will go toward student scholarships and renovations to the Shelby Valley High School athletic complex.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the family of Hobart Clay Johnson, a native of the Shelby Valley area who died about three years ago, donated the money in his name. Adkins first said that, per Johnson’s wishes, 25 percent of the funds will be used to renovate the Shelby Valley High School football field, soccer and track athletic complex.
“Our youth are going to benefit greatly from why we’re here today,” Adkins said. “One of the primary projects will be the resurfacing and re-turfing of the football, soccer and track complex. This complex is, without a doubt, the most heavily used facility in Pike County.”
The renovations plan to be completed by spring next year, or by summer at the latest. Adkins said that many students and community members use the complex every day for a variety of activities, including football, soccer, track, physical education classes, dance team, cheerleaders, band, softball, baseball, cross country and general exercise.
“This is a great thing for the Shelby Valley community, and we can’t be appreciative enough of the family of Hobart Clay Johnson,” Adkins said.
The remaining 75 percent of the funds, he said, will be divided evenly between Valley Elementary and Shelby Valley High School for scholarships and other educational opportunities. The use of the funds will be decided by the site-based councils at those two schools.
Sarah Bowling, Hobart Clay John son’s granddaughter, spoke on behalf of the family at the press conference and explained why her late grandfather believed in bettering the education and community of the Shelby Valley area.
“My grandfather believed in giving back to his community, as evidenced by his entire life. His father was the same before him,” Bowling said. “One of the most important things here is that my grandfather loved his community, he loved his people and he loved Eastern Kentucky better than anything. He could have gone anywhere or chose to do anything, but he chose to stay here and continue to give back. I’m so proud of the legacy that he’s built and the values he’s instilled in me to carry that on.”