The Pike County Retired Teachers Association held its first Health Fair on March 15 at the Pike County Library. Although the March weather ushered in a crisp, cool morning, it did not deter the medical contributors and attendees from arriving early, setting up and presenting medical displays that allowed the retired teachers an opportunity to take advantage of the local and state facilities available to them. The PCRTA Health Fair proved to be a resourceful event that provided the instrument needed to bring retired teachers together, it reinforced the necessity for the retired teacher to benefit from the 20 medical facilities available to them, and it served as an organized structure that provided these retired professionals an opportunity to explore valuable information that could enhance the lives of 832 retired teachers who call Pike County home.
The rise of the COVID 19 virus and the Pike County Health Department’s “Stay Home” policy resulted in an active participation reduction in the Pike County Retired Teachers’ meetings attendance. There was a time when retired teachers filled all the seats at the PCRTA meetings., however, due to COVID, health restrictions or other mandated policies, attendance dwindled.
Observing this, the PCRTA officers and committee members knew they had to offer an event to bring our members back together. The PCRTA Health Fair was the instrument that reunited our members. On March 15, retired teachers had the opportunity to gather, mix and mingle and communicate with other retirees throughout the county.
Health care policies and plans are constantly changing. Frequently retired teachers do not receive these updates, thus resulting in undo health costs or availability. The Health Fair proved to be a catalyst for enlightening these retirees of the twenty or more agencies available. For example, Appalachian Regional Hospital, Pikeville Medical Center, Kentucky College of Optometry, American National College, Pike County Health Department, Pike County Extension Agency and University of Pikeville’s College of Osteopathic Medicine offered important health information that could better the lives of retired teachers.
Also, other health contributors allowed the attendees to research local health agencies available with programs that may enhance their quality of life.
Those agencies present at the PCRTA Health Fair include Dr. Ronald Hall, dermatologist, Dr. Aaron Stanley, periodontist, Dr. Chad Street, East Ky. Oral Surgery and Pikeville Area YMCA.
Likewise, various health agencies provided on-hand literature to assist retired teachers with questions/answers concerning their physical wellness. The organizations consist of Anthem Health Insurance, AARP, Ky-RX Coalition and United Health Retiree Solutions.
Pike County is home to 832 retired teachers who devoted their lives to educating thousands of students during their years of employment of 30, 40, or 50 years to the Pike County Board of Education. The PCRTA/KRTA recognizes the lives of these highly valued citizens.
The PCRTA Health Fair held on March 15 offered a means to show an appreciation for a job well done. Pike County retired teachers observed how valuable the Kentucky Retired Teachers’ Association identified these members. Our retired teachers viewed the twenty organizations, agencies, and programs available that could improve their physical and mental well-being. KRTA Deputy Executive Director, Greg Roush, from the Louisville office, provided updated information on our legislative decisions and how these decisions would affect retired teachers.
The health fair organized and implemented to show an appreciation to Pike County's 832 retired teachers exceeded our expectations. It reunited the retired teachers, served as a source of medical information available to these senior citizens, and reinforced the relationship between our state and local organizations. Our county's retired teachers need updated information on new innovative medical procedures because we are active participants in Pike County’s economy and, we interact with all the medical facilities in the area. Whether we need dental care, vaccinations, x-rays, surgery, or any other health procedure, our health care insurance provides financial support to all the local agencies. The PCRTA Health Fair pulled together 832 retired teachers, with Pike and Floyd County’s finest medical facilities.
The PCRTA wish to express our gratitude and appreciation to the following individuals and agencies.
• The PCRTA congratulate Arian Martinez, Pike County’s AARP “Grandparent of the Year” essay winner who, along with his grandpa, Darrell Thacker, attended our March 15th Health Fair.
• The Pike County retired teachers acknowledge the dedicated effort of Greg Roush, KRTA Deputy Executive Director who arrived early and assisted attendees throughout the health fair.
• We extend a special appreciation to the area agencies that took the time to create a booth at our PCRTA Health Fair.
• Also, we especially thank the employees and the Director, Ms. Charlene Hopkins at the Pike County Library, 126 Lee Avenue, Pikeville, for your diligent work toward the implementation of the PCRTA Health Fair.
• The PCRTA committee members who worked to make this health fair possible include Garlene Abshire, Sam Akers, Sylvia Bailey, Cathy Bartley, Morgan Chapman, Mary Alice Hunt and Patsy Saros.