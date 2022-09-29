Inspired by fellow retired teacher, Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, volunteers with the Pike County Retired Teachers Association collected approximately 40 bags of essential school supplies this September for the Dorton Elementary, Elkhorn City Elementary and Shelby Valley High School to give students in need the right tools for school. Dr. Andrus founded the National Retired Teachers Association in 1948 and AARP ten years later with a vision of service to others. The Pike County Retired Teachers Association launched their effort in that same spirit of service for the students in Pike County and Pikeville Independent Public Schools.
As retired educators, Pike County RTA volunteers know that students are best ready to learn when they have the basic tools they need. Volunteers began collecting donations of school supplies which included spiral notebooks, composition books, journals, pencils, crayons, notebook paper, glue sticks, scissors, highlighters and book bags in August. In total, they collected and delivered 40 bags of supplies to students in the Pike County Public Schools.
Morgan Chapman, president of PCRTA, said the organization is committed to giving back to the community that has given so much support to the campaign.
“It's been a pleasure to work with Pike County Public Schools’ Family Resource Center these past few months and witness the many ways in which their work has had a positive influence on their students, and now our community," Chapman said. "We especially appreciate our community members for their generous support of this worthy event, their work is making life a little better for children in need in Pike County.”
In addition, PCRTA volunteers collected approximately 210 food items this September for the Dorton Elementary School Back Pack Program.
“This is our community, we care and we’re doing something about it. We’re inviting and hoping other local groups will join with us and help end hunger right here in Pike County” Chapman said. “We knew there was a great need in Pike County and know everyone can make a difference.”
Working together to fight hunger in Pike County is one way the Pike County RTA is making a difference in their hometown. Retired educators across the state are teaming up to help those struggling to put food on the table in tough economic times. The Pike County RTA launched its local effort supporting the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and AARP Kentucky both working together to alleviate hunger locally. The effort is one part of the larger national “Drive To End Hunger Campaign” with Jeff Gordon, AARP and AARP Foundation to solve the problem of senior hunger in America.
Today, hunger threatens 13.4 percent of Kentuckians and 5.40 percent of seniors at risk. Overall, the state ranks 20th nationally for at risk seniors. KRTA Units across the state are taking on the challenge of helping change this with the “Yes, We Can Feed Kentucky” collections in 2020.
