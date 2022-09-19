With the number of school shootings on the rise in America, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, safety has become the top priority for Pike County Schools.
Although they were unable to meet the requirements of the Kentucky General Assembly’s 2022 House Bill 63, which required every school campus in Kentucky to have a school resource officer (SRO) by Aug. 1, the Pike County Board of Education has created a unique way to face that challenge.
According to Dr. Reed Adkins, superintendent of Pike County Schools, only five schools in the district have an SRO on campus. The SROs are stationed at every high school and are meant to serve the high school as well as its feeder schools. For example, the SRO stationed at East Ridge High School not only serves the high school, but also Feds Creek Elementary, Elkhorn City Elementary and Millard.
In efforts to meet the challenges of putting an SRO on every campus and to increase safety at the elementary and middle schools, Adkins said, the board of education will be placing building and grounds monitors at every school that does not have an SRO.
Adkins said although the monitors will not be armed or have the same training as the SROs, they will be there to help increase the safety and security of school grounds.
“They’re going to be there to help be eyes and ears for better safety around our schools,” he said.
The goal, Adkins said, is to fill the roles with retired principals or teachers, that way the monitors will be certified and have the same abilities as current teachers and administrators.
The endeavor will cost the district an additional $250,000 per year, according to Adkins. It is well worth it, he said, to have the extra security.
Johnnie Alvin, principal at Valley Elementary, said he believes the school board is taking proper precautions to ensure the safety of our schools.
“Mr. Adkins has always kept it at the forefront to keep our school buildings safe,” said Alvin. “This is just another measure that he’s put in place to ensure our students are safe.”
Adkins said they are working to develop criteria for monitors to use to make sure the grounds are safe. In the meantime, the monitors will be provided with a contact list from the school. The contact list will include, in order, the names and information of those who should be contacted in the case that an incident occurs. The monitor, the school and the school board will all have copies of the contact list.
The first contact on the list, Adkins said, is the principal of that school. The second contact is the SRO who serves that school. The third contact is the closest police official, and so on.
Adkins said that, in Pike County, there are police officers who live next to or close to many of the schools.
Although the schools already have a good relationship with local first responders, Alvin said, this will help to build better coordination between them.
Alvin said he is really excited to have an extra set of eyes, ears and hands in his school. He said he reached out to retired teacher Robert Wright to fill the role of buildings and grounds monitor at Valley Elementary.
“He’s (Wright) subbed for us numerous times, he knows how our building works and our schedule,” said Alvin. “I feel like he’ll be able to hit the ground running.”
Alvin said Wright accepted the role.
According to Alvin, Wright’s duties will include checking people in and out, checking badges and identification, checking both outside and classroom doors to ensure they’re locked and making rounds in the parking lot to check the perimeter.
Checking doors and keeping people out are the main priorities for Alvin.
“We can trust the people in here,” Alvin said. “But as far as people outside, we just don’t know if we can trust them.”
Alvin said he is ecstatic to have a monitor placed in his school to increase the overall safety of his students.
“(Having) another set of eyes to make sure the building is secure is immeasurable to me,” said Alvin. “Of course I want our students to learn, but the most important thing for me is for them to be safe while they’re here.”
Adkins shared his excitement.
“I’m excited about it, I think it’s a really good idea,” Adkins said. “It will really beef up the safety of our schools.”