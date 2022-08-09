The Pike County Board of Education voted Aug. 4 to change the start date of school in response to unprecedented flooding in the county.
The board voted unanimously during a special meeting to move the student’s start date from Aug. 11 to Aug. 18.
Dewayne Abshire began the discussion by suggesting the start date be moved up at least a week.
“People have lost a whole lot,” Abshire said. “Most of the county is well but there are some places … that are really suffering right now. I’d like to see at least a week and then reassess it and if we’re able to go, go, and if not maybe look at extending it a little more.”
Board member Dr. Joshua Leonard agreed.
“I think it’s a good idea to push it back at least a week,” Leonard said.
Leonard said he is concerned about buses being able to get to students in flood-stricken areas.
“Roads are washed out, hollows are washed out and if they just need a few more days to make sure everything is going to be done the right way, I think it’s a smart move to wait,” he said.
Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins also supported the idea to change the start date.
“In a lot of ways, Pike County is lucky – you know – we had zero fatalities,” Adkins said. “But we have a lot of kids that are hurting and a lot of families that are hurting and I agree that we certainly need to look at pushing school back and reevaluating after a week or so and go from there.”
The board members also expressed their gratitude to live in such a caring community as well as the pride they shared for the community members who stepped up to answer the call for help.
“I will say, though, I’ve never been prouder to be from Pike County; To see how people in our community have come together and taken care of these people the best they can,” said board member Stephany Lowe.
Ireland “Heavy” Blankenship shared her sentiments.
“One thing I’ll add, usually around five o’clock every evening, they’ve got 25-30 side-by-sides that take those meals (from Valley Elementary) to the head of these hollows where seniors can’t get out,” Blankenship said. “And I think that’s very important.”
Blankenship and Adkins praised the efforts made by Johnnie Alvin and Valley Elementary to provide victims with shelter, food and supplies.
Abshire also praised community members.
“I know in the Dorton and Virgie area, Mikie Bentley and Pastor White and some of those guys, not only will they deliver a load of supplies to their people … but they’ll come back and get a load of supplies and deliver them to Letcher County,” said Abshire. “This ain’t just a Pike County thing, it’s a community and people thing.”
Adkins spoke about how proud he was of the kids who were volunteering to help.
“These children are involved, they’re seeing what it’s about to help their fellow people,” Adkins said. “You’re seeing what a strong community and what a strong people Easter Kentucky is.”
The next board meeting was set to take place at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18, but was moved to Aug. 25 during the meeting.