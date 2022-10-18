The Kentucky Department of Education released its yearly School Report Card data for the 2021-2022 school year on Oct. 14, and Pike County School District was right on par with the state.
The 2021-2022 Report Card provides data on how students performed on the state assessment test in various subjects, as well as the ACT exam. The subjects tested include: Reading, math, science, social studies and writing. The tests are broken down into three levels: Elementary school, middle school and high school. They are scored in four categories; Novice, apprentice, proficient or distinguished, with novice being the lowest and distinguished being the highest.
With 99-100 percent participation, Pike County elementary and middle school students scored slightly higher than the state in all areas, while Pike County high school students scored slightly lower in all areas, including the ACT composite score.
Dr. Reed Adkins, superintendent of Pike County Schools, said although there were some areas of concern, considering the district was still facing COVID challenges, he is happy overall with the results.
“In light of the astronomical number of students that missed five or more COVID days (4,079 students), the fact that we closed the county school system for a period of time due to COVID and the number of students attending the virtual academy,” Adkins said, “I am very pleased with where Pike County ranked on the state assessment.”
Despite missing out on about 10 percent of their instructional days, Pike County elementary and middle school students scored well in all areas when compared to the state, the data shows.
For example, 42 percent of Pike County elementary students scored proficient or distinguished in science, while only 29 percent of elementary students met that level statewide.
In reading for the elementary level, 51 percent of Pike County students scored proficient or distinguished while only 45 percent of students met that level statewide.
Pike County elementary students scored slightly higher than students statewide in all areas across the board.
Pike County middle school students saw similar results, also scoring slightly higher in all areas than middle school students statewide, with the exception of social studies, where 36 percent of students both in Pike County and across the state scored proficient or distinguished.
In reading, 47 percent of Pike County middle school students scored proficient or distinguished while only 43 percent of middle school students met that level statewide.
Pike County middle school students also performed well in writing, where 45 percent of students scored proficient or distinguished, while only 39 percent of middle school students met that same level statewide.
On the other hand, Pike County high school students scored slightly lower than the state across the board.
In reading, only 42 percent of Pike County high schoolers reached proficient or distinguished, while 44 percent of high school students met that level statewide.
Math showed a slightly larger discrepancy with only 28 percent of Pike County students reaching proficient or distinguished, while 36 percent of high school students statewide met that level.
Adkins said he already has meetings arranged with the high schools to make plans to address the discrepancies and discuss ways they can improve.
Although the high schools performed slightly below the state, Adkins said he is proud of Pike County students, teachers and staff.
“We had some areas of concern,” said Adkins. “But we also had some really bright spots.”
Adkins said several elementary and middle schools tested very high, including Valley Elementary, Phelps Elementary and Kimper.
“Our test scores are still right with the state and we had some major bright spots even though we missed several instructional days due to COVID,” Adkins said. “I think for the size of our district, when compared to other schools in Eastern Kentucky, we’re one of the best.”
For a full breakdown of the data from each school district, visit, www.kyschoolreportcard.com.