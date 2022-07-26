Pike County School District Superintendent Dr. Reed Adkins achieved a performance level of exemplary for the 2021-22 school year.
All five board members participated in the evaluation process at the Pike County Board of Education meeting on Thursday, July 21.
The evaluation was based on seven standards of performance that include strategic leadership, instructional leadership, cultural leadership, human resource leadership, managerial leadership, collaborative leadership and influential leadership.
The board members expressed their appreciation for Adkins.
“(Dr. Adkins) certainly has an agenda,” said Stephany Lowe. “And that agenda is kids. While I’ve worked with him as a board member, I have not seen him make one decision that wasn’t in the best interest for Pike County kids, and I really appreciate that.”
Board member Dwayne Abshire also praised the performance of the administration.
“I don’t think you could have two better people running this school system than the superintendent and the assistant superintendent that we have,” Abshire said. “And I mean that from the heart.”
Pike County Board Attorney Neal Smith agreed.
“I’ve enjoyed very much having the opportunity to work with this board,” Smith said. “It is a smooth sailing ship because of the efforts that you all have made and the focus that you have on the right things.”
In the summary of the evaluation, the Pike County Board recognized Dr. Adkins for developing the skills necessary to become a 21st century instructional leader and for becoming a driving force for instructional improvement in the district.
“They always say it takes a village and these exemplary marks are not mine, they’re ours,” Adkins said. “I appreciate the comments and I really do work hard and try to do what’s best for the kids, but it’s ‘we,’ it’s not ‘me,’ that’s for sure.”
The next school board meeting is set for 5:30 p.m., Aug. 18.