Pike County is seeing an uptick in new cases of COVID-19 due to the Omicron subvariant BA.5, Pike County’s public health director said this week.
With roughly 30 new cases reported daily, according to Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley, Pike County is now considered in the “red” Community Level by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning the CDC recommends a higher level of caution due to spread of the virus.
As with other variants of COVID, BA.5 is different, Riley said.
“With BA.5, you’re not seeing the burden on hospitals and healthcare systems like we did with Delta,” she said. “What we are seeing from BA.5 is that it’s highly transmissible.”
The most telling symptoms of COVID are loss of taste and smell and gastrointestinal upset early on. It is recommended that, if you feel sick, you should stay home and get tested.
If you test positive, the recommendations are to quarantine for five days. As long as symptoms are resolving, you may return to your regular activities with a mask for five more days, Riley said.
If your symptoms are not resolving, you should quarantine for 10 days. Those who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic do not need to quarantine.
It is still recommended that you wash your hands often, keep your distance from others as best you can and to wear a mask in congested areas.
“The number one recommendation is to get boosted,” Riley said.
A second booster is recommended for those who are immunocompromised and those over 50. “The data is clear that COVID19 vaccines do decrease disease severity, decrease the burden on our hospitals and healthcare systems and reduce mortality,” she said.
While they aren’t doing extensive contact tracing outside of high risk settings, the health department offers access to a live nurse via phone call or the internet.
Pike residents with questions or concerns about COVID or the subvariant BA.5 can go to the Pike County Health Department website at, pikecountyhealth.com where they can fill out a form and receive a live call back from a nurse.
Residents can also call, 1-888-287-1227, Monday through Friday during business hours, or, if it is an emergency, contact the health department at, (606) 509-5500, where they can access a nurse 24/7.