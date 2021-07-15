Pike County and the City of Pikeville were largely spared during two separate days of sporadic thunderstorms last week, with city and county officials reporting minimal damages.
On Thursday, July 8, as well as overnight into July 9, rain showers and storms moved across certain areas of Eastern Kentucky, including Pike County. In the county, there were several areas where water washed over the road, but there were no reports of mud slides.
The City of Pikeville also saw several roads being washed out by rain, as well as a report of a tree down on Chloe Road during the morning of Friday, July 9. However, Pikeville’s 911 Public Safety Director Paul Maynard said that reported damages were minimal.
“There was water over the road by Pikeville Elementary, but it receded pretty quickly,” Maynard said. “We got a couple reports of potential small mud slides along Chloe Road, but they weren’t as bad as we expected. We took on an inch of rain in about an hour.”
On Saturday, July 10, flash flood warnings were issued by the National Weather Service throughout parts of the day for several areas in Eastern Kentucky, including Coal Run Village, Phelps, Prestonsburg, Auxier, Allen and Salyersville, among others. Gusty winds and heavy to torrential rains continued into the evening that day in some areas.
Despite that, though, Pike County and Pikeville saw minimal damages after Saturday’s storms, with officials only reporting several trees and power lines down, as well as several roads that were washed out by rain. Officials said that Pike County saw about two inches of rain in about an hour on July 10.
Kentucky Power saw more than 500 customers reporting outages by Friday, July 9, and more than 1,000 customers reporting outages in the region on Saturday and Sunday. As of press time July 12, there were 1,307 customer outages and 20 outage cases within Kentucky Power’s service region, which serves more than 162,000 customers.