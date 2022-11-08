Justin Little, of Robinson Creek, who served as Specialist E-4 in the U.S. Army National Guard from 2006 through 2012, knew he wanted to enlist in the army as a child to play his role in a family tradition.
Justin has a long line of soldiers in his family tree, going all the way back to his great-grandfather, who served in World War I.
His great-uncle joined in the tradition and served in World War II; His grandfather continued the family legacy and served in Korea. His father served in Vietnam and his brother entered the Army just after Desert Storm.
By the time it was Justin’s turn to carry on the tradition his family had begun before him, he said, it was 2006, just in time to go to Afghanistan.
Justin said that, although he was young, he was more than ready to carry out his duty, not only of carrying on this important family tradition, but also of serving and protecting his country.
“We didn’t go over there (Afghanistan) because we hated those people,” Justin said. “We left because we loved the people that we left behind and we wanted to keep them safe.”
Most of the people Justin interacted with in Afghanistan were good people, he stressed, good people who wanted the American soldiers to be there because they needed help.
Justin said some of his memories of service are pleasant, however, many are painful.
“Some of the experiences that we saw over there were kind of rough,” said Justin. “We saw a lot of stuff over there that we didn’t really like.”
Justin said he remembers two sergeants killed in Afghanistan and how amazing they were as people and as leaders.
“We had top-notch guys with us,” Justin said. “Great leadership.”
However, even great leadership cannot protect soldiers from experiencing the evils of war, and Justin experienced his fair share of it.
“We saw a lot of fighting,” he said. “And a lot of hatred. We saw an evil like we had never seen before. I’m not the same person I was when I left.”
Justin said that on one night in particular — his 23rd birthday — he was driving a Husky, which is a mine-detection vehicle made to take a blast, down a “black road,” which is a road known to be dangerous.
“On my 23rd birthday, I was going down that route in a Husky, looking for improvised explosive devices,” Justin said. “I was scared; I was a scared kid.”
Post Traumatic Stress (PTS) is something that, like many veterans, Justin struggles with every day.
“It’s a daily basis for me,” Justin said. “The veterans don’t get the help that we need.”
Although he has ran into many challenges when working with the Veterans Affairs (VA), Justin said, there are several local organizations that provide excellent services to veterans, such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post in Pikeville.
“We do have great people, like with the VFW in Pikeville,” said Justin. “Nathan Sesco is one of the greatest guys I’ve met in my life, always there to help.”
Justin said while he experienced many heart-wrenching scenarios during his time in the National Guard, there were also pleasant and humbling experiences, as well.
After Afghanistan, Justin said he was deployed to Germany for some time.
“That was a great experience,” Justin said. “Beautiful, clean country, and a lot of history there.”
Justin recalled visiting Hitler’s compound, The Eagle’s Nest.
“Just seeing that piece of history and knowing how many American troops before us had been there and put their boots on that same ground was just beautiful,” Justin said. “I loved it.”
Justin also fondly remembers the care he received from the Army while he was deployed. Even the food they offered, Justin said, made an impact on a “good old country boy” like him.
“On Fridays, we had steak and lobster,” Justin said. “First time I’d ever tried lobster was in Afghanistan. It was amazing, I loved it.”
The greatest thing Justin said he got out of his time in the Army was the brotherhood he developed with his brothers and sisters in service.
The bond they formed, Justin said, is indescribable.
“I can go to any one of the guys that I deployed with any day of the week and talk to them about anything that is ailing me, what-so-ever,” said Justin. “And I know they will sit with me for hours and talk.”
There are no words to convey his appreciation for that bond, Justin said.
Although on one hand Justin hopes for his children to carry on the tradition of enlisting when they become old enough, he said he has concerns because the military is not what it was when he served. Furthermore, he said, he has little faith in the current leadership of our country, both nationally and locally.
“It’s a lot different than when I went through,” said Justin. “There’s no way to mentally prepare my children to go through something that they’re going to be completely different with.”
Justin served as Special E-4 in the U.S. Army National Guard from 2006-2012. He received the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the Combat Action Badge and the Driver’s Mechanic Badge.
“The only thing I want to say is, to all my brothers and sisters out there that are serving today and who have served in the past,” Justin said, “God bless you, I love you and much respect.”