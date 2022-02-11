Bo Collins is a precocious 8-year-old. Over the past year, he has become a local social media celebrity and is already figuring out his future and is working on plans to reach his goals.
“I want to be a heavy equipment operator when I grow up,” Bo told Appalachian Newspapers last week as he was preparing for to upcoming fishing shows including the second Southern West Virginia Fishing Expo — which will be held at the historic Williamson (West Virginia) Field House on Saturday, Feb. 19. “I want to run an excavator and I want to have my own.”
Bo has big aspirations that will come with a hefty price tag. However, he already understands the value of a dollar and has already established his own business — Bo’s Baits. He makes all types of fishing hooks, spinners and lures. You name it and Bo can probably make it. He uses the money he makes from his small, garage-based business for things he wants to buy himself and for savings plans for vacations and for that eventual excavator.
“A hobby has turned into a great learning tool for Bo. Our boy has learned the value of a dollar and that hard work pays off,” his parents Bruce and Amanda Collins II of Jerry Bottom in Huddy, said on his Facebook page — Bo’s Baits.
Bo, who is in the second grade at Belfry Elementary School, said science is his favorite class. Whether it is designing special lures for different types of fish or knowing how high to heat the plastics and lead he uses for these lures or even the paints to use on these, he is putting science techniques to work every day.
Born Bruce Collins III, Bo started his business when COVID-19 supply shortages left tackle walls bare at local retail stores.
“I had gone online and ordered stuff to make some hooks of my own,” Bo’s father Bruce said. “Bo had been watching me. One day, he came in and said: ‘Can you show me how to do that?’”
Bruce was willing to share his knowledge with his son. But he was curious as to the motivation behind it. The conversation continued and Bo asked him, “If people can’t get lures they need at Walmart, why wouldn’t they buy them from me?”
With that, a cottage industry was born and, in about a year, has ramped up into an entrepreneurial venture that is becoming a big business for a little boy. Since his beginnings as a first grader, Bo spends hour upon hour at his workbench vastly expanding his product line and inventory. In addition to various hooks and lures, he has learned the importance of diversity. He now sells custom-made jewelry and branded shirts.
In addition to working a variety of fishing shows, Bo has set up vendor booths as local farmers markets and participated in the second Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Young Entrepreneurs Day.
Williamson (West Virginia) Parks and Recreation Executive Director Jarrod Dean served as Bo’s mentor for the Young Entrepreneurs Day. “Bo is an up-and-coming fishing entrepreneur. Working with him and talking to him about his processes for making his lures and his pricing was great.
“Bo was a vendor in our first Fishing Expo and sold almost everything he had,” Dean continued. “He has a great family support system. In a few years, I could see him opening his own brick-and-mortar tackle shop.”
Bo and his family actively market Bo’s Baits at fishing expositions and through social media outlets. In addition to regular posts about the items he has for sale, Bo has done several videos — most of which attract thousands of viewers.
“Having his own business had really helped him to blossom and grow in every way,” his father said. “He will talk to anyone now and before he was kind of shy. His schoolwork has improved. He is learning how to handle money and how to advertise his products.”
During the past year, Bo has developed a unique friendship with Pete Runyon, a well-known local fisherman and administrator of the Facebook page Friends of the Tug Fork River, which has almost 16,000 members.
“I am very proud of Bo. He is learning very important lessons about being in business and about dealing with the public,” Runyon said. “He handles himself in dealing with people very well.”
Runyon complemented Bo and his parents as well as the quality of his products.
“His dad has taught him to use quality supplies to make his hooks and other items,” Runyon said. “I have never gotten anything that was not top-notch from him.”
While Runyon sang his praises, Bo did not waste any time in joking with his friend: “Pete likes to fish a lot and he likes to talk.” When asked which Runyon did the most of, Bo, without hesitation, replied, “Talk!”
If you need fishing tackle or just want to meet a young man who is already working on his life plan, stop by his shop in Huddy, contact him on Facebook or come out the Southern West Virginia Fishing Expo in Williamson next week. Bo will sell you his product and keep you entertained at the same time.