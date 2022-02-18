The Pike County senior citizens program received three KIA vehicles Feb. 11 from the Pike County Detention Center.
Pike County Jailer Brian Morris made the presentation.
“With the help from the fiscal court this was a collaboration,” Morris said. “We met about this three months ago with Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones and the county commissioners.
“I purchased these vehicles two years ago through a grant I received so these vehicles did not cost the taxpayers of the county, the fiscal court or the jail anything,” Morris explained. “This was an effort of people working together and helping Pike countians.”
Diane Thacker, director of social services which oversees the senior citizens program in Pike County, was ecstatic over the gift.
“This is so wonderful,” Thacker said. “It’s so kind of Judge Jones and Jailer Morris to do something like this for our home delivered meal program.”
Jones echoed the sentiments of people helping people.
“The senior citizens program is so important to so many people,” Jones said. “Hundreds of people every day depend on home delivered meals.”
Jones explained that even though the senior citizens board is not part of the fiscal court, it does rely on funding from the county.
“We do provide direct monetary support, we subsidize it, and we help them with insurance and vehicles,” Jones said. “For years now, they have needed vehicles as they have been using old state surplus vehicles that have had high maintenance costs and are not dependable as some have broken down on drivers so there’s also a safety issue.
“Working with Jailer Morris, we were able to provide these three vehicles that are safe and four-wheel drive and there is a pool of money that I control through the Big Sandy Area Development district and we’re going to buy a fourth vehicle with that money and we’re getting ready to put a bid out for that vehicle,” Jones said. “Diane deserves a lot of credit for this.”
Jones said the fiscal court had to overcome a lot of obstacles to get to this point.
“When we came into office, the county finances were not that great,” Jones explained. “The county had lost its credit rating, had bad audits and the day I took office the county had $100,000 in the bank with payroll in less than two weeks, but we scrambled around and got the finances straightened out.
“We’ve managed the county’s scarce resources well,” Jones said. “And we’ve not raised one penny in taxes but now we’re able to get things done and we’re able to help our senior citizens, our fire departments, we’ve invested in our transportation infrastructure by doing more road work in the last two years than had been done in the last two administrations and we put down well over 70 miles of blacktop and 60 miles the year before and we’re working to move the county forward and these vehicles are just one example of the county working together.”
Thacker said the senior citizens program delivers about 600 meals a day.
The vehicles will be assigned to the Blackberry, Elkhorn City and Kimper senior citizens centers.
Several officials were on hand for the event including county commissioner Brian Booth, county attorney Kevin Keene and Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor.