The Pike County School District, keeping in compliance with the statewide school mask mandate, has issued a response for about a dozen students who were asked to leave Belfry High School last week for refusing to wear their masks.
On Aug. 10, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order mandating that masks be worn by all adults and children, ages 2 years old and older, when indoors in all public and private preschool, Head Start, elementary, middle and high schools in Kentucky, regardless of vaccination status. The order was issued following the growing numbers of children being infected with and hospitalized because of COVID-19, as well as hundreds of children and adults already in quarantine due to positive tests in school districts that had gone back to in-person learning without masks.
“We are in the midst of the fastest surge that we have ever seen in COVID right now,” Beshear said during a press conference. “We don’t do this right, we don’t our part, our hospitals are going to get overrun.”
The Kentucky Department of Education also approved an emergency regulation on Aug. 12, requiring all individuals to wear masks inside public school facilities. This will be in effect across the state in all public schools for the next 270 days.
“The regulation is necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky public schools and prevent public school closures during the 2021-22 school year due to COVID-19,” according to KDE.
However, on Aug. 12 — Pike County’s first day of school — about eight or nine students from Belfry High School, as well as seven or eight parents, protested the statewide mask mandate by standing outside the school building, with the students refusing to wear masks.
Superintendent Reed Adkins said that, on Aug. 13, some of the students, who had initially protested the day before, eventually put their masks back on and returned to class on the second day, while the rest were asked to leave the building when they refused to put on a mask again.
Adkins explained that the students who refused to wear a mask were asked to leave school and return home because they could not enter the building and attend classes in-person if they did not wear a mask. If students are uncomfortable wearing a mask, he explained, then they have alternative learning options, like virtual learning.
“We’re offering them alternatives. If the child is not comfortable wearing a mask or if the child is not comfortable with the setting, then they have the virtual option at the high school level,” Adkins said. “Also, in relation to the Pike County school system, if they have a note from a doctor or a statement from a doctor saying that there’s a problem with them wearing a mask medically, then we’ll respect that. But, we have an obligation to do what the governor’s mandated and the state Board of Education has mandated.”
Adkins reiterated that the district respects the students’ right to protest peacefully.
“We certainly respect everyone and respect their right to protest peacefully, and it was very peaceful,” he said. “We had deputies there, but there was no problem at all with safety. All of the kids were safe. We appreciate the fact that it was a peaceful protest.”
However, he said he believes that students must learn to follow the rules, even when they don’t like them.
“No matter where you are, there are rules you have to follow. We’re not always going to like the rules sometimes, but we still need to follow them,” Adkins said. “Unless we’re asking them to do something that’s dangerous for them, they need to follow the rules, but I don’t think the governor or the state Board of Education will ever give them a mandate that’s unsafe for them.”