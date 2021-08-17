Pikeville, KY (41501)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible.