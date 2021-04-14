Two Pike County men were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after a traffic stop on U.S. 23 last week.
According to court documents, on April 8, Kentucky State Police Trooper Christopher Tyree was on routine patrol in the Dorton area when he observed a 2002 GMC Yukon with expired registration plates.
Court documents said that Tyree noted upon making the stop that the driver, Brandon Hatfield, 32, of Pike Street, Elkhorn City, was “sweating profusely and very fidgety.” Hatfield, according to an arrest citation, was unable to successfully complete field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI.
During a search subsequent to the arrest, Tyree wrote, he located an estimated 12 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle’s glove box, and located a set of digital scales in the passenger side door. In addition, Tyree wrote, he found five plastic bags commonly used to package drugs for sale along with the suspected methamphetamine.
The vehicle’s passenger, Noah David Johnson, 46, of Dorton-Jenkins Highway, Dorton, told Tyree the scales were his, but told the trooper that the methamphetamine was not his, the citation said.
Both were lodged in the Pike County Detention Center.
Hatfield was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, DUI and traffic charges.
Johnson was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
