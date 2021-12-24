The topic of the antiquated emergency radio system used by county fire departments was discussed during the Dec. 21 meeting of the Pike County fiscal court.
Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett presented the court with a quote based on a state price contract on replacing radios and other communication equipment for the departments.
“The quote is slightly over $1.2 million,” Tackett explained.
“It’s been conveyed to me,” said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones “That one of the biggest problems that face our volunteer fire departments and our Ems staff is the radio system.”
Tackett said that is accurate.
“The radio system our fire departments are using now is 22 years old,” Tackett said. “Most of the portables probably need servicing and that’s if they can be serviced.
“If they need parts, we can’t find parts for them,” Tackett said. “They don’t make the parts anymore and it’s the same with the mobiles and repeaters.”
Jones said the problem needs to be resolved urgently.
“This problem is urgent for our firefighters,” Jones said. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve got the best trucks in the world, if you can’t communicate or know where to go, it puts lives at risk.”
Tackett said his office has applied for grants to replace the aging system but has been denied.
“They’re not big on communication I guess,” Tackett said. “Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) seems to be the main thing that the grants are being issued for.”
“These firefighters are volunteers giving their time and putting their lives on the line,” Jones said. “They need to be able to communicate.”
After an hour-long executive session, the issue of the radios was brought back up.
Judge Jones asked Tackett to further explain the quote from Motorola for the radios.
“This quote is for replacing the last six repeaters we have to replace, 330 portable radios, 248 mobile radios and the total cost is $1,207,645.60 and that’s after negotiating a discount of $280,998 and they agreed to upgrade their warranty from the typical 3-year warranty on all the radios up to five years at no cost,” Tackett explained.
The court voted to approve the purchase subject to the county having sufficient loss revenue under the formula to use American Relief Plan (ARP) act money for the purchase. The motion passed unanimously.