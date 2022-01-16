Emergency responders in Pike County received some good news during a special called fiscal court meeting January 11.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones informed Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett the U.S. Treasury Department has issued guidance regarding the use of American Relief Plan (ARP) funds.
“We recently received the treasury department guidance on the ARP funds and, while that’s not final until April, we do think that we are comfortable that we can use a portion of the loss revenue recovered by the county to purchase the new radio system for the volunteer fire departments and EMS,” Jones said. “Obviously, this is something that is much needed.
“I’ve had several firefighters around the county tell me that one of the biggest problems they had was the inability to communicate,” Jones said. “I’m hoping that the new repeaters and the radio system will help fix some of that.”
In the most recent storm, Jones said, communications were sometimes difficult.
“We’ve also had some discussions on whether we could use the radio system for at least the road supervisors, commissioners, deputy judge and myself,” Jones said. “We had some issues during the last storm where road supervisors and commissioners would be out looking at storm damage and helping people and they didn’t have cell phone service and they couldn’t communicate with each other.”
Jones said the court has received a quote on a new radio system.
“The quote is for a Motorola radio system, as we discussed before,” Jones said. “The total savings between what Doug was able to negotiate and what Purchasing Director Greg Fannin was able to negotiate came to $289,000.36 putting the purchase price for the radio system at $1,199,643.24.”
The motion to purchase the radio system under state contract price from Motorola Solutions passed unanimously.
Tackett said this was a long time coming.
“Our radio system has been pretty good for 22 years and it’s a Motorola system,” Tackett said. “We started getting the current system in segments beginning in 1998, more in 1999 and the rest of the system in 2000.”
Deputy Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson, who will assume Tackett’s role beginning Feb. 1, after Tackett’s retirement, said the new radio system is vital.
“You can have the greatest equipment in the world but if you can’t communicate that equipment doesn’t do you any good,” Jackson said. “This is a vital resource for all our county fire departments and emergency services.”
The commissioners and Jones all agreed the new system may save lives of not only victims but of responders as well.