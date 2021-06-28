During the June 22 special meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, the court approved a change to policy which would allow the Pike Fiscal Court to take action against employees who get into crashes while driving county vehicles.
However, not every member of the court was on board with the plan.
During the court’s meeting, the court voted 3-1, with Commissioner Brian Booth voting against, to change the administrative code to allow the fiscal court to take action, from suspension all the way up to termination, in cases where a driver has at-fault crashes which lead to injuries.
The previous county code did not allow for the court to take any action, regardless of the number of crashes a driver had, said Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones.
“We need to have some teeth in the administrative code that we can get rid of unsafe drivers and have more discretion on when to suspend or dismiss drivers for accidents that result in an injury or property damage,” Jones said. “Right now, you can’t dismiss them under the administrative code.”
“We’ve got some drivers who have been with the county for a long time who don’t have a very good driving record,” Jones said. “If you don’t do this right here, you’re gutting any ability we have to get rid of bad apples.”
In addition to the safety factors, Jones said, there is also a cost to allowing unsafe drivers to drive.
“We’re paying hundreds of thousands of dollars more — let me back up — the taxpayers are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars more because you had a couple of drivers with multiple accidents. If you don’t find a way to address that, you’re going to get to where you can’t afford your automobile insurance.”
That, he said, would affect not only just the county public works and road departments, but also solid waste and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.
Jones pointed out that one driver has cost the county a total of $756,000.
“I’m not going to tolerate that,” Jones said. “You’ve got one driver who’s cost the county that much money and there’s nothing we can do.”
Booth, who formerly worked in the county’s road department, expressed concern about the policy.
“I’ve been there and I’ve done that,” he said. “Anybody can have an accident, whether your fault or not your fault.
“Sometimes ... you can’t prevent it,” he said. “Until you’ve been behind a wheel and drove a truck that’s been up and down some of these hollers and been in some of the positions I’ve been in, it doesn’t matter.”
Jones pointed out the court can take into account various factors and circumstances before making a decision on anyone’s employment and is not required to terminate employees.
However, Booth said the lowered bar was a concern.
“It’s tough on them when it says one at-fault accident, in my opinion,” he said.
County Personnel Director Justin Maynard told the court that the safety level, or lack thereof, among the county’s drivers had caused a number of issues when the county sought out new prices for insurance.
“When we went out for bid on this ... we went to 13 companies and Travelers (Insurance) was the only company that was willing to give you a quote because of the auto,” he said. “That is the sole reason that all the other companies declined.”