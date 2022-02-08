During the Feb. 1 meeting of the Pike County Fiscal Court, debris improperly disposed of by tree cutting companies was discussed.
County Commissioner Jason Tackett brought up the topic after he had received several complaints of debris left by the companies.
“I know there are three or four tree cutting companies in the county and they employ a lot of people but I’m getting a lot of complaints from people about some of these companies dropping chips and wood basically in the creeks and ditch lines,” Tackett said. “This stops up drains and creeks and I was wondering if we could do something to these companies on how they’re just dumping wherever they want to.”
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones suggested that it should be considered a crime to do that.
“I think we ought to make it a class A misdemeanor and make it a crime for these companies to dump this stuff,” Jones said. “And there should be some type of fine imposed on those who do it.
“I know that one reason the water got high (during the New Year’s Day flash flooding) on Lick Fork was because some trees that the company cut,” Tackett explained. “Then we had a person come in from Meathouse and said there were six or seven homes that got flooded when tree cutting debris stopped their drains up and we need to hold these companies accountable for what they’re doing.”
County Commissioner Ronnie Robertson said this is an ongoing problem that seems to be getting worse.
“We’ve talked about this for three years now,” Robertson said. “I think it’s time to make an ordinance to make them pay for this.
“They’re still cutting the timber and laying it on the hills and eventually it comes to the ditch lines then it gets washed out into the roads and gets washed into our drains,” Robertson said.
Jones said the problem also contributes to illegal garbage dumping.
“When people see that natural debris, they think it’s okay to stop and dump a bunch of garbage in it,” Jones said. “There are two ordinances we need to get drafted and have ready to be presented at the next court meeting,
“We need an ordinance on people inheriting abandoned homes or the squatter’s ordinance to address a problem that is growing in Pike County where the folks over in the Belfry area had a public meeting over it,” Jones said. “And we need an ordinance regarding these tree cutting companies that are illegally or improperly dumping trimmings and material that they cut anywhere.”
Jones said that any ordinance must also make the companies dispose of debris responsibly.
“Furthermore, I think the ordinance needs to say that these companies need to designate places to the county where they plan on dumping, that any place they plan on dumping, needs to be reported to the county road department because this debris fills up drains and ditches and causes the most problems to the road department,” Jones said.
Jones said he wants both criminal and civil penalties built into the ordinance regarding tree cutting companies.
Jones instructed the county attorney to have the ordinances ready for presentation at the next fiscal court meeting which is currently scheduled for Feb. 15.