During the Pike County Fiscal Court meeting on Oct. 6, the court discussed the lack of ambulance service in the Phelps area of the county.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray S. Jones II questioned Bill Baker, East Kentucky director of operations with Lifeguard Ambulance Service, regarding their ability to provide adequate service coverage to the region.
“Lifeguard Ambulance Service has the certificate of need for most of Pike County with the exception of the City of Pikeville and the area covered by Appalachian First Response,” Jones said addressing Baker. “That means Elkhorn City, Phelps and Shelby Valley and other areas.”
Pike County Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett explained to the court some of the complaints made regarding the lack of adequate ambulance service in the Phelps community.
“The biggest complaint we hear is in the amount of time it takes to get an ambulance into Phelps,” Tackett explained. “They (Lifeguard) do have a location in Phelps that can be used but they don’t have the people to do so.”
According to Baker, staffing is the biggest problem in keeping an ambulance stationed in Phelps.
“I understand there's some staffing issues,” Jones said. “But Mr. Baker, can you give us an update on where you are in addressing these issues?”
“We have started Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) courses but state regulations have halted all paramedic grant courses,” Baker explained. “At this time, the closest class is at EKU. They’re in the major colleges now.”
Baker explained that many people who are going to take a paramedic course can “take the same amount of money and the same amount of time and be an RN (registered nurse).”
Baker said there is a major shortage of paramedics and EMTs across the state and in fact across the nation.
“So, would you explain how that relates to the fact there’s no ambulance based in the Phelps area?” Jones asked Baker.
“We simply don’t have the staff, the staff period,” Baker said. “In Pike County, the staff we have stay so busy, that most of the time they’re not at the station very long. They’re constantly on runs.
“It’s not that we don’t want to staff the Phelps station,” Baker explained. “We really do. But we don’t have the staff right now.”
A class for EMT training was scheduled for March in conjunction with the University of Pikeville but COVID-19 hit the region.
“We had planned on having at least 29 or 30 students in the class but, with the COVID regulations, we were only able to have nine students and an instructor,” Baker said. “That class had to be held in Prestonsburg and currently they are five students that should graduate next week.”
Lifeguard currently has 10 ambulances assigned to Pike County but only six or seven are staffed daily.
“Something has to be done to correct the situation,” Jones said. “If something is not done, as county judge I’m going to have to file a complaint with the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services.”
No decision was reached during the meeting but the issue will be revisited in a future court meeting.
