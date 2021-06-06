During a special called Pike County Fiscal Court meeting May 28, court members reacted to the recent award of $1.9 million in federal funding for the Wolfpit Industrial Park.
The funding for the construction of water and sewer infrastructure will be coming from the federal Economic Development Administration (EDA).
“This money will help with phase 1 of infrastructure development of the Wolfpit Industrial Park,” said Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones. “This grant will require a match of $467,303 which we have already committed from our single county coal severance tax account for a total phase 1 cost of $2,336,513.”
Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement the funding will also, “foster job creation and economic growth through continued investment in the manufacturing industry.”
“I would like to thank Congressman Hal Rogers and Karen Kelly, his district director, for their work on this,” Jones said. “We were turned down for this project last year so we resubmitted our application and made a few changes.
“This money will go a long way toward helping get the infrastructure in place in the first county owned industrial site,” Jones said. “Just because we build a site doesn’t mean it will be successful in bringing business to it but one this if for certain, if you don’t have a site you have no chance of bringing any new businesses into the region.”
No start date for the infrastructure construction in phase 1 was announced.