During a special meeting of the Pike County fiscal court Nov. 24, a motion was made and passed to allow clerical and non-essential workers to leave at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones expressed some reservations about giving some employees the opportunity to leave early Wednesday while other employees, like those in the Solid Waste Department, would have to work until the pickups were complete.
“There is an element of fairness with some people having to stay late while others are being able to leave early,” Jones said. “This is just me, but it’s not fair to let administrative employees leave early when you’re going to have men out there on garbage trucks until 6 or 7 o’clock.”
A compromise was worked out to allow the administrative and non-essential employees to leave at noon Wednesday while Solid Waste employees will be allowed to leave after their pickup next Thursday.
Thursdays are the lightest day for garbage pickup meaning most of the pickup is completed by around 2 p.m.
All of the employees will be paid a full day’s pay.
The Thanksgiving solid waste pickup schedule was also discussed since there will be no garbage collections Thursday or Friday.
Roll off containers will be set up at 16 different locations throughout the county.
Thursday’s locations include: Mouth of Feds Creek, Mouthcard Community Center, across from Blackberry Senior Citizens Center, Hatfield McCoy Park, North Johnson Bottom behind the fire department, Stopover-bottom of Widows Mountain and at the Phelps road lot.
Friday’s locations include: Pond Creek Fire Department, Mouth of Mullen Fork, Mouth of Stone, Black Gem Park, Belfry Courthouse, Mouth of New Camp Loop, Dix Fork, Hatfield Fire Department and Hardy Park.
