The heavy rains of this past weekend flooded roads and property, leaving one community completely cut off for a number of days.
The road in the Woodman community in Stopover was completely washed away in one area.
To compound the situation, Kentucky Power had to cut the power to the stranded families due to safety issues.
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said the county has seen significant amounts of damage to both public and private property.
“Sunday night (February 28) I made the decision based on conversations with our Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett to activate the Emergency Operations Center,” Jones said. “Along with myself and Doug, we were joined by Deputy Judge-Executive Reggie Hickman and Road Supervisor Fabian Little and fielded calls for hours.
“Our road crews are exhausted,” Jones said. “This was the fifth weekend in a row that the road department has worked due to either snow removal or pre-treating roads in anticipation of two ice storms, snowfall and now flooding.”
Judge Jones issued an Emergency Declaration early on March 3 and later the same day, Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency that included Pike and several surrounding counties.
“The next step is for President Biden to issue a federal disaster declaration that will trigger the ability for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to come in and provide assistance that we would quality for,” Jones said. “Deputy Judge Hickman, Fabian Little and myself were out Sunday in Woodman looking at the road that had fallen into the river. It’s going to be very expensive and very time-consuming to fully repair that road.”
While a full repair to the Woodman road may take time, the county road department analyzed the situation and by March 3, a temporary road had been completed.
“We are so thankful to the county road department for getting the temporary road so quickly,” resident Peggy Lell said. “There are 13 families, approximately 30 people who live up here.”
Lell said it wasn’t long after the temporary road was ready that the power was restored to their community.
“We are all so thankful and grateful to Fabian Little and his crews and Judge Jones for helping us so quickly,” Lell said.
But full repairs and cleanup from the flooding will likely take time.
“For us to make all the cleanup, road repairs and clearing slides will take weeks if not months,” Jones said during the March 2 Pike County Fiscal Court meeting. “We are grateful that we do have help from the National Guard but people need to be patient.”
Jones also thanked first responders during the meeting.
“I want to thank all of our first responders, volunteer firefighters, Pike Technical Rescue, Shelby Creek Rescue Squad,” Jones said. “Our state police, county sheriff’s department and all the city police departments, I thank them too because they were out all day Sunday putting their lives on the line.”
Judge Jones said the county will continue to keep everybody updated as repairs and assessments of the damage continues.
