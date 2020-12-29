To say 2020 was a different year would be a huge understatement.
COVID-19 changed nearly every facet of our lives and created many challenges for governmental agencies.
But with the end of the year and the promise of vaccines being available, government leaders are looking ahead to what 2021 holds in store for the area.
Pike Judge-Executive Ray Jones he hopes and prays that next year is a better year than 2020.
“A lot of people have a lot to be thankful for, even with the pandemic,” Jones said. “But a lot of people have really struggled either financially or emotionally due to the loss of a loved one due to this pandemic.
“It’s been a tough year from the standpoint of trying to balance protecting the public in trying to do it in the least intrusive way we can,” Jones said. “I think with the vaccine, hopefully by summer or fall we’ll have a sense of normalcy coming back.”
That the county was able to continue providing services through the challenges, he said, was a positive.
“I’m happy that we were able to continue to provide services throughout the pandemic,” Jones said. “Our solid waste system operated continuously whereas some larger areas where it's easier to provide the service stopped door-to-door trash collection.
“We had to reroute the entire county,” Jones explained. “We did it in a way that actually will save us money and make us more efficient in the long term.”
Jones said he is looking ahead to 2021 but the year will present its own set of challenges.
“We’ll have to continue to work on the landfill expansion,” Jones said. “We’re probably in the range of two years left of use and hopefully we’ll be able to finish the permitting up and then in 2022 work on securing financing for the construction of the expansion.
“When we do that, it will give us somewhere around 50 years of additional useful life on this landfill,” Jones said.
The financial stability of the county is in a much better place than when Jones came into office. That stability is another item the Judge hopes continues into the new year.
“The day I came into office, the county had about $100,000 in the bank,” Jones said. “We have stabilized the county financially.
“It’s not been without pain,” Jones said. “It’s required cuts, it requires watching every penny that has been spent and we have not raised taxes.”
New or increased taxes, he said, have not been necessary.
“The prior fiscal court raised taxes two times,” Jones explained. “We have not raised property taxes and our goal is to be able to make it through this term of the fiscal court to not raise property taxes.”
Even with the pandemic, Jones said one highlight of 2020 will actually come to fruition in 2021.
“We’re looking for things to improve the quality of life for the people,” Jones said. “The bright spot is the agreement that the county signed with Big Sandy Health Care that will bring a comprehensive health care clinic to the Phelps/Peter Creek community.
“Of all my public service, being able to help bring a comprehensive medical clinic to Phelps will be one of my most proud accomplishments,” Jones said. “This is because of the impact it’s going to have because it’s going to create some jobs and it’s going to take a county building that we simply couldn’t maintain and provide a beneficial use for the community.”
Jones also said the county will have paved more roads, by the time this fiscal year ends, than the preceding five or six years combined.
Jones also reflected on the equipment purchased for various departments including new equipment for the solid waste and road departments.
Jones also said the county is looking ahead to creating new jobs.
“Raising three kids here, I want to make sure if they choose to live here that they’re opportunities here,” Jones said. “Children shouldn’t have to lose or have limited possibilities here because they want to stay home.
“The trajectory of the loss of coal jobs can’t be changed but we can’t give up,” Jones said. “We’ve had some setbacks like with the EnerBlu fiasco. We’ve had setbacks with other ventures that have taken place.”
ATV trails and tourism are in the planning, he said.
“We’re moving full steam ahead and have made more progress in the last two years on the trail system than the 20 years before but this is a huge undertaking to do it all with local resources,” Jones said. “In 2021, the main focus will be to continue to provide the services and take care of our infrastructure. We’re really going to be focusing on the trail system.
“We’ve had discussions with a lot of potential investors in Pike County regarding tourism,” Jones said. “Will this tourism development replace coal jobs? Absolutely not, but it’s a way to try to help blunt the damage that’s been done and mitigate what has happened in the coal industry.”
Jones said the U.S. 460 corridor has tremendous potential.
“Elkhorn city is a hidden gem,” Jones said. “If we can get the trail system done, when U.S. 460 is completed along with the industrial sites along that corridor, the entire eastern/southeastern portion of the county will be in a very, very good spot.”
Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor echoed the enthusiasm that Jones has for the Elkhorn City region.
“We have already tentatively scheduled a tourist event for 2021 and that is a bicycle race from Haysi, Virginia, to Elkhorn City,” Taylor said. “We looking at putting camping areas in Elkhorn City for people to come and camp out. And I’d like to see boat tours through the area including rafts and kayaks.”
Taylor said the city has been in talks with a company about potential ATV rentals and he would like to see a train ride be offered.
Taylor is also looking forward to additional businesses to come into the town.
“Mountain Comprehensive Care is coming,” Taylor said. “They’re tearing down a building currently on the property and putting a new building on the property and that’s going to bring some jobs.”
2021 is looking brighter for the City of Coal Run Village too.
Coal Run Village mayor Andrew Scott said he is proud of how city employees conducted business during the COVID pandemic.
“2020 was a challenging year,” Scott said. “I’m very proud of our police department, fire department and the staff at city hall as they provided the best service possible to the residents.
“In 2021, I’d like to see the city remain fiscally responsible,” Scott said. “I along with the city commission will like to see events resume in the park and see the community center reopen to senior citizens.”
Working together, Scott said, the city and the county can come to a positive outcome at the end of the pandemic.
“2020 has been a very challenging year and I pray that we all will band together as a community and we’ll get through this,” Scott said.
