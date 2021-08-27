On Aug. 25, several Pike County health officials issued a warning to the public about how hospitals in the county, state and country, will be completely overwhelmed and the COVID-19 crisis will only worsen if more people do not get vaccinated and do not take the virus seriously.
Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn held a press conference with Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley, Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass, PMC’s Medical Director of Infectious Diseases and Infection Control and Dr. Aaron Crum, PMC’s Chief Medical Officer, where they provided the latest information on the county’s current COVID-19 situation. They also urged the public to get vaccinated and take the virus seriously in order to prevent the complete overwhelming of the county’s and the state’s hospitals.
“Today, we’re going to share some vital statistics, some data and some information in the hopes that the public will understand the severity in what we are facing in this crisis,” Blackburn said. “This is extremely serious and we really need for people to pay attention. The number of patients that we are seeing come through is absolutely, not only overwhelming, but concerning. Also, know that we’re sharing Pike County numbers because they are easily accessible to us, but the same story is playing out all throughout the region. People need to take this serious, very serious.”
Pike’s new cases surge past last year’s peak
Pike County’s cases have surged exponentially in recent weeks. As of Aug. 25, Pike County had 859 active cases of COVID-19. The county’s total number of cases was 7,534, with 6,561 people considered recovered. 114 Pike residents have died from the virus so far.
Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley discussed the significance of the active cases, as well as the county’s Daily Incidence Rate, which is high enough to already be considered a burden on the healthcare system.
“That is an extremely high number of active cases, and the reason for that is that we’re having so many daily cases that it’s surpassing the number of recovered for that 10-to-20-day period, depending on the severity of the case. The Daily Incidence Rate is 125.9. That means we’re getting an average, per 100,000 citizens, of 125.9 (new cases) per day,” Riley said. “To put this in perspective, at the national level, public health experts say that any case load at 25 or greater is an overwhelming burden for Public Health. In other words, we would be unable to maintain full contact tracing and disease investigation beyond 25 cases per day. We are well beyond that and we’ve been well beyond that for a couple of weeks now.”
Pike County’s rate of new cases has surged in the span of only six weeks, from 78 cases around July 19 to over 503 new cases during the week of Aug. 16. In comparison, last winter, Pike County saw a surge from about 66 cases on Sept. 28 to its peak of 481 cases around Jan. 10, which was a span of 15 weeks. Riley emphasized that this shows how quickly the virus is spreading and infecting the public.
“We’re not seeing these numbers slowing down, by no means,” Riley said. “We’ve already surpassed the previous peak in January 2021. The escalation back in the fall leading into winter took 15 weeks to the peak. I don’t believe we’ve reached our peak yet, but we have surpassed the winter peak in six weeks, which is a very clear indication of what we’ve been talking about with the Delta variant. We’re seeing 90-100 new cases per day and it’s not seeming to slow.”
The Delta variant, which is a mutation of the original COVID-19 virus, is responsible for this recent drastic surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. This variant spreads faster and causes more severe illness and poorer outcomes than the original virus, according to the CDC. In particular, though, the Delta variant is overwhelmingly causing more harm to people who are unvaccinated and unprotected, including those who are 65 years old or older and those who are immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, as compared to fully vaccinated individuals.
Pike hospitals see wave of new patients, most unvaccinated
Because of this variant, Pike County’s two hospitals, as well as hospitals across the state and the country, are seeing an exponential surge of new patients needing to be hospitalized. The large majority of those patients are unvaccinated. The CDC also states that there is a significantly greater chance that unvaccinated people will get sick, be admitted to the hospital and possibly die from the virus, as compared to fully vaccinated people.
As of Aug. 23, ARH had 155 COVID-19 patients in its 13 hospitals. Of those 155 patients, 148 were unvaccinated (over 95 percent) and only seven were fully vaccinated. Then, at PMC, 74 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those 74 patients, 78.4 percent were unvaccinated.
Of the patients currently hospitalized in PMC on Aug. 23, 15 were in the ICU, with 59 other patients remaining. Of the 15 patients in the ICU, only one patient was vaccinated. The rest were unvaccinated. Blackburn stressed the significance of these patients and how they are currently struggling for life.
“This isn’t political. It doesn’t matter what party these folks are in,” Blackburn said. “I guarantee you, all 15 patients, along with the 59 patients — because we’ve heard this story time, and time, and time again — have said, ‘We wish we would have got our vaccine. We may not have been in this position.’ The vaccine is safe, it’s effective and it works.”
Blackburn said that, on June 22 this year, only three COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in PMC, with one being in the ICU. Blackburn expressed how the recent rate of exponential growth in such a short amount of time is overwhelming on the healthcare system.
“What’s happening is this is overtaxing our hospital and our providers within the community. This is alarming. It’s concerning, and it’s having an impact on, not only your first line of defense when you’re sick, but your last line of defense now,” Blackburn said. “This is taking a tremendous amount of resources at a time when healthcare systems throughout the entire country are seeing a major shortfall in staffing, so we don’t have the staff that we had a year ago. We have less staff, we have patients that are sicker that have to be cared for and we see this rate of exponential growth in such a short period of time.”
If hospitals become overwhelmed with too many patients, Blackburn said, then they are unable to accept transfers from hospitals in other states, which is a problem because patients are then unable to be admitted as quickly.
“We had hospitals calling from places like Macon, Georgia, looking for bed space to transfer COVID patients into an ICU,” he said. “This should be alarming.”
Dr. Aaron Crum, PMC’s Chief Medical Officer, said that he believes the county is at least three weeks away from the peak of this latest surge.
“What you have to understand is, right now, all of the healthcare systems in Kentucky are stressed — and in the nation as well, but certainly in Kentucky,” Dr. Crum said. “The take-home point is, no matter what we do, this rate of rise is going to continue so we don’t expect that there’s not going to be increased demands,” he said. “The key take-home is that, ‘How do you affect what happens to the people of the region?’ And the answer is vaccination.”
There have been 232 total hospitalizations that have occurred in Pike County’s hospitals since Jan. 21, 2021. Of those total patients, 211 were unvaccinated (90.9 percent). The remaining 21 patients were fully vaccinated (9.1 percent). 20 Pike County residents have died from the virus since Jan. 21, and all of those residents were unvaccinated.
This is also the case statewide in Kentucky. Per the Kentucky Department for Public Health, 4,230 patients were hospitalized in Kentucky from COVID-related illness between March 1 and Aug. 18, 2021. Of those total patients, 3,819 patients (about 90.3 percent) were unvaccinated and only 411 patients (9.7 percent) were fully vaccinated.
“It’s very alarming and supports the data when the Health Department and medical leaders in our county and at Pikeville Medical Center are trying to communicate that to the public,” Tammy Riley said. “The unvaccinated are getting sicker. The vaccinated are having milder cases. The data and statistics clearly support these assertions.”
All Kentucky counties now in the red zone
As of Aug. 25, all 120 counties in Kentucky, including Pike County, are considered at the “red” level. This means that all 120 counties in the state have a weekly average of 25 or more new COVID-19 cases per day, per 100,000 people. As of Aug. 23, Kentucky’s positivity rate was at 12.87 percent.
To help mitigate the spread of the virus as quickly as possible, health officials have offered recommendations for counties that are in the red zone.
“These red zone reduction recommendations are simply best practices or suggestions that come from Public Health,” Riley said. “These aren’t mandates or guidances coming from executive orders. These are best practices for how we can get our numbers reduced as quickly as possible.”
The recommendations include the following: Increase vaccination efforts to reach unvaccinated persons; require masking in government buildings; encourage masking in public indoor settings for all persons > 2 years of age; encourage masking in crowded outdoor settings for all persons > 2 years of age; encourage physical distancing of at least six feet apart in public settings; maximize usage of outdoor spaces for gatherings; consider limiting in-person community gatherings and postponing large events; encourage medically vulnerable persons to avoid large crowds; and engage community partners and stakeholders to implement a strong communication plan.
“Increasing our vaccination efforts is our number one approach to reducing our numbers,” Riley said. “Also, to reduce our numbers as quickly as possible, while individuals do step up and seek vaccination that are currently unvaccinated, we encourage the public to mask, to mask while in public — indoors, specifically — regardless of vaccination status so that we can protect one another until we get our vaccination percentage rates increased and in order to weather this surge and make the least impact on our healthcare community as we possibly can. We need to protect our healthcare community.”
Everyone who is 12 years old and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Federal Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Aug. 23 for people 16 years old or older. No vaccines have been approved for children between 5 and 12 years old in the U.S. yet.
Please contact your local healthcare provider for more information about vaccines and contact your preferred pharmacy regarding available vaccines. Also, for more information on COVID-19 testing sites, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov, or call Kentucky’s official COVID-19 hotline, (800)722-5725.