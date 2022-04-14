A Pike County man who was working with a Pike County Detention Center contractor has been indicted on charges of rape and sodomy, as well as promoting contraband, under allegations that he subjected three female inmates to sexual intercourse.
Jordan Hall, 38, of Upper Johns Creek, Kimper, was indicted on five counts of third-degree rape, three counts of third-degree sodomy and four counts of first-degree promoting contraband.
The indictment said that Hall, while employed by Kell Well Food Management, subjected three different women incarcerated at the jail to sexual intercourse or “deviate sexual intercourse.” One inmate, the indictment said, was subjected to sexual contact on two separate occasions.
The women, the indictment said, were being incarcerated, supervised, evaluated by the Department of Corrections or Pike County Detention Center at the time of the incidents, which allegedly occurred between December and February.
The indictment charges that Hall also brought alcohol and THC gummies into the jail during the same time period.
Pike County Jailer Brian Morris said that the jail reacted quickly when the allegations arose.
“Most jails in the state of Kentucky use a contractor and probably 50 percent of them use the same contractor I use,” Morris said. “They’re a very good company, very dependable and honest.”
The company, Morris said, informed the jail of the allegations.
“The second they came to our attention, we turned it over to the Pikeville Police Department to be investigated,” Morris said.
Assistant Pike Commonwealth's Attorney Don Smith said Hall served as a district manager for the company and wasn't a daily employee at the jail, but would fill in sometimes.
Attorney Steve Owens, who is representing Hall in the case, said it's important to note that Hall is presumed innocent and will be defended against the charges.
Hall is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges April 19.
Editor’s note: An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.