Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones was recently presented an award by the Kentucky Emergency Management Association (KEMA) during a ceremony in Louisville.
The honor highlights achievement of personal and statewide significance.
KEMA president Drew Chandler said the recipients were selected from their peers.
“These individuals stood out for their continuous contributions to making Kentucky a safer place,” Chandler said.
Jones was awarded the KEMA judge-executive of the year award.
“I am humbled to receive the Kentucky Emergency Management Association award for Judge – Executive of the year,” Jones said. “Ensuring the safety of the residents of Pike county always has been and always will be a top priority.”
KEMA was established in 1991 as a non-profit professional association of over 225 local, state, education, healthcare and private sector emergency management practitioners.