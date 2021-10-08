After a Texas law recently brought abortion back into the national spotlight, legislation in Kentucky has been recently prefiled to do the opposite — protect Roe v. Wade in the state — and several Pike legislators have already expressed criticism about the bill.
Dist. 35 state Rep. Lisa Willner and Dist. 34 state Rep. Mary Lou Marzian, two Democrats who represent Jefferson County, have pre-filed Bill Request 826, which would “provide every individual the right to choose or refuse contraception, sterilization, to carry a pregnancy to term, give birth to a child or terminate a pregnancy.” Those joining Marzian and Willner included Dist. 40 state Rep. Nima Kulkarni, a Democrat who also represents Jefferson County, as well as Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates and Kentucky Health and Justice Network, among others.
BR 826 was pre-filed in response to the legislation that was passed in Texas on May 19, which bans nearly all abortions from taking place in the state after detection of a fetal heartbeat. It also authorized a private civil right of action, where any person may bring a civil action against anyone who performs or induces an abortion, knowingly engages in conduct that aids the performance or inducement of an abortion or intends to engage in such conduct.
On Oct. 6, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman temporarily blocked the enforcement of the law, granting an emergency request from the Justice Department. The department sought a preliminary injunction after it sued Texas over the new law, according to NPR.
Marzian, the bill’s chief sponsor, said that she believes the legislation will help protect Roe v. Wade in the state and prevent similar legislation from passing in Kentucky.
“Texas’s recent legislation to essentially create an anti-abortion ‘police force’ of private citizens, and the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to stop its implementation, opens a dangerous new front that we must stop from taking place in Kentucky and elsewhere,” she said in a statement. “The legislation we are filing will do that.”
However, several Pike County legislators have already expressed opposition to the prefiled bill, saying that the likelihood of it being passed in the General Assembly is extremely slim. During the 2021 legislative session, the General Assembly passed a bill that proposed an amendment to Kentucky’s Constitution. The amendment states that, “To protect human life, nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” The amendment has not yet been ratified, and it will be brought before a vote on the state ballot during next year’s election.
Due to the passage of the amendment bill during the 2021 session, Dist. 31 state Sen. Phillip Wheeler said that he doesn’t consider this prefiled bill to be serious legislation.
“I think it’s just a fundraising ploy on behalf of the urban Democrats to try to raise money for their races because, right now, with the Republican dominants in government, anybody with a mind knows that anything like this isn’t even going to get a hearing in the General Assembly,” Wheeler said. “But, you never know, it might. I would be happy if they wanted to debate this bill on the floor and see where it gets them. It just seems like a bad joke, frankly.”
Wheeler said, though, that he is unsure if similar legislation, like that which passed in Texas, would be favorable in Kentucky because of the private civil right of action element of the law.
“I don’t think those have been particularly favored among the GOP. I can’t tell you that it won’t be filed. I don’t intend to file that bill,” Wheeler said. “I think we kind of made our statement with the bill that we passed through last session, and I fully anticipate that if that amendment goes on the ballot in Kentucky, that it will likely pass.”
Regarding the prefiled legislation, he said that he believes it puts more moderate Democrats, who have pro-life voting records, in an “awkward position.” He specifically mentioned Dist. 94 state Rep. Angie Hatton, a Democrat who represents Pike and Letcher counties, and Dist. 95 state Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty, a Democrat who represents Pike and Floyd counties.
“In my opinion, this is kind of an insult to rural Democrats, as well, if you want to know the truth of it, because this puts Rep. Hatton and Rep. Laferty — both of whom I know to have a pro-life voting record — in a very awkward position,” he said. “So, this frankly shows a lack of concern for not only life, but also a lack of concern for even their own members. It shows how little they think of their own members.”
Hatton is a member of the Pro-Life Caucus and Democrats For Life Caucus, and she has voted pro-life for six years, since she started serving as representative. She discussed the “awkward position” that this legislation may put her and other moderate Democrats who have voted pro-life. Also, she said she does not believe that this bill will go far in the General Assembly.
“It’s no more awkward than it has always been as a pro-life Democrat,” Hatton said. “I have crossed the line and voted Republican on a number of issues, and this is one of them. I’m not going to support it.”
The prefiled legislation will be considered during the 2022 Regular Session of the General Assembly, which convenes at the Capitol in early January.