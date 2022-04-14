The Pike County Public Library District has partnered with Pikeville Medical Center to share the gift of reading with newborn babies and their families.
The Pike County Public Library District announced on April 6 that it will now give every baby born at PMC a Books for Babies goody bag in order to help acquaint parents of newborns with the important role they play in their children’s development, officials said. Books for Babies is a nationally-recognized program offered through United for Libraries, which is run by the Association of Library Trustees, Advocates, Friends and Foundations.
The goody bags contain a board book, “baby’s first library card” and a variety of brochures with reading tips and early literacy information from nationally-recognized educational organizations. Also, the bag will include information on how to register for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program and the library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Initiative.
Maggie Salisbury, programming coordinator for the Pike County Public Library District, said the library district has wanted to take part in Books for Babies with Pikeville Medical Center for a long time, and they hope to do additional partnerships like it in the future.
“We’ve always wanted to do it, and we were finally able to make it happen. It’s been in the works for a while,” Salisbury said. “A lot of other communities do it, and we’ve always thought that it was a really cool idea. We want to promote literacy and do everything we can for kids, but we also want everybody in Pike County to have a library card and so we try to catch them as soon as we can.”
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, reading books with a child beginning in early infancy has been found to boost vocabulary and reading skills four years later, before the start of elementary school. Therefore, the Books for Babies program is designed to encourage parents to “engage in developmentally appropriate literacy activities with their babies.”
“Parents are a critical part of the developmental equation. Babies need human stimuli. They innately orient to faces and would rather listen to speech or singing than any other kind of sound,” according to the program. “Reading aloud to babies is an ideal form of stimulation because it engages visual, auditory, interactive, and attention processes in a pleasurable context. Babies who are read to and engaged in lots of verbal interaction show superior language, and math, skills when compared to children who are not as verbally engaged.
The library district has already provided about 250 goody bags to PMC to hand out to the families of their newborn patients. Officials emphasized how they want to help all Pike County children be successful by promoting early reading through this program.
“It’s clear that children who have a book rich environment have much higher success in school, and research shows that the importance of reading to children begins at birth,” the library said in a statement, while making its announcement. “This partnership ensures every child born immediately has a book and free access to more books. By reading to their babies and by becoming regular library users themselves, parents help their children develop language skills and start them on the path to success in reading and learning.”