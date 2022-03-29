Senate Bill 167, currently assigned to the House State Government committee, calls for a change in the way library boards are appointed, and that’s causing concern for current library board members across the state, including Pike County.
SB 167, if passed, would allow the judge-executive in each county, with approval of the fiscal court, to appoint the members. The fiscal courts would also oversee and approve leasing or constructing buildings for use by educational institutions and expenditures for capital projects over $500,000.
In a statement released recently, the Pike County Public Library Board, asked for opposition to the bill and expressed concern that the measure is targeted toward them.
“Those who have followed recent interaction between the Pike County Fiscal Court and the Pike County Public Library District cannot help but feel that this legislation is carefully targeted. At the June 25, 2021 meeting of the Fiscal Court, the county judge-executive applied significant pressure on the director of the library to find a way to allow the University of Pikeville (a private institution) to take over the library’s downtown location for its private use,” the statement said. “Since that meeting, the library board has deliberated multiple times with the University over selling the location, but never received any reasonable offer beyond a long term lease for $1 a year. At the forefront of those deliberations has been the best interest of the library system. If the library board were accountable to the County Judge Executive, whose interest is clearly aligned with the University of Pikeville, who would represent the interests of the library in these negotiations?”
Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones said in a statement that the measure is aimed at giving local officials and taxpayers a say over taxing districts such as the library board.
“I have long supported the Kentucky public library system as a State Senator and now as Judge Executive,” Jones said. “I grew up across the road from the Vesta Roberts Johnson Memorial library and it was a valuable resource in my education.
“However, should local officials and taxpayers have a say over taxing districts? I think so,” Jones said. “I have questioned expenditures such as the cost of the new library and property acquisitions that have been made.”
Jones also denied he has pressured the board.
“No one in my administration has pressured the library board, we just voiced our concerns,” Jones said. “I’ve asked the library board to work with UPike to expand its nursing program as this area needs jobs. In two years, UPike could nearly triple its nursing graduates helping to alleviate nursing shortages at Pikeville Medical Center and Tug Valley ARH and other regional hospitals and create a significant number of good paying jobs as nurses are in high demand. UPike has been negotiating with the library board to expand the nursing program into the building co-owned by UPike and the library district.
“I’m hopeful that something can be worked out due to the dire need of good paying nursing jobs,” he continued.
In their statement, the library board asked for people to leave a message for all legislators at the legislative message line, 1-800-372-7181, asking them to vote against the measure.
“The scenario that has played out in Pike County demonstrates exactly why library boards should be insulated from politics,” the statement said. “Politicians have to serve many masters — often those masters will not be aligned with the library; sometimes they will be directly opposed to the library. A library board subject to political pressure will serve the interests of the library only until some other political interest becomes more important. Who will speak for the library then?