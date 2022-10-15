A Pike man was arrested on several charges after Pikeville City Police responded to a complaint about an intoxicated man causing a disturbance at Double Kwik.
According to the citation, when Pikeville City Police Officer Kevin Johnson arrived on scene, he observed a male in the front door who was later identified as Christopher D. Slone, 42, of Deskins Branch, Pikeville.
Slone, Johnson wrote, had red, glassy eyes, slurred speech and appeared to be “manifestly under the influence” at that time.
Slone continued to talk about how everyone in the city was out to get him, the citation said, and insisted that he was being recorded.
Slone also claimed, according to the citation, that he was being disrespected by the gas station staff because they “did not give him a good biscuit.”
When Johnson asked if he could search Slone’s person, the citation said, Slone agreed, which resulted in the discovery of a bag containing white powder and crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Johnson wrote that he also located three Suboxone strips inside Slone’s wallet.
Upon this discovery, the citation said, Johnson attempted to place Slone under arrest.
According to the citation, Slone attempted to run and had to be forced to the ground and in handcuffs.
While being placed in handcuffs, Johnson wrote, Slone continued screaming about how he was going to sue the city and Double Kwik.
Slone was placed under arrest and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance first-offense (methamphetamine), public intoxication, first-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, menacing and resisting arrest.