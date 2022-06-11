A Forest Hills man was arrested in Mingo County, West Virginia, on charges of battery on emergency medical services personnel and other related charges.
According to Mingo Magistrate Court documents, on May 29, 2022, Robert Bruce Brewer Jr., 32, allegedly struck his girlfriend with a closed fist, causing multiple injuries to her facial area as well as to the back portion of her head.
Court documents additionally said the victim lost consciousness as a result, and that subsequently when the victim’s cousin, an EMT with LEASA, attempted to render aid, Brewer then struck and rendered her unconscious as well.
Brewer was arraigned by Magistrate Dave Justice and formally charged with obstructing or causing bodily injury to emergency medical service personnel, domestic battery, and battery.
The investigating and arresting officers were MCSD Deputies J. D. Tincher and T. J. Justice.