A Pike County man was arrested on charges including trafficking in methamphetamine just weeks after he was released from the Pike County Detention Center on similar charges.
According to court documents, Seth Bennett Wellman, 43, of Right Fork of Road Creek, Elkhorn City, was arrested on both Nov. 14 and Dec. 18 in connection with separate incidents in which police said he was trafficking in methamphetamine and marijuana.
The first arrest, court documents said, occurred after police obtained a search warrant for a residence at Ferguson Lane in Pikeville on Nov. 14. During the search, officers said, they found firearms and various narcotics, including methamphetamine and suspected heroin.
Wellman, court documents said, was able to open a safe in the residence which had a fingerprint scanner. The safe, the citation said, contained both methamphetamine and suspected heroin and a large amount of marijuana, along with other drugs and paraphernalia, including capped syringes.
Wellman was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center in that case on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified).
Court documents show he pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 15 before Pike District Judge Tommy May, who ordered Wellman held on a $2,000 cash bond. Jail records show that amount was posted just hours later and he was released.
According to court records, on Dec. 18, Kentucky State Police Trooper Sheldon Thomas conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Audi Q7 on U.S. 460 due to the operator not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver, court documents show, was later found to be Wellman. Thomas wrote that he could detect the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and located a quantity of marijuana as well as a large amount of U.S. currency on Wellman’s person.
A search of the vehicle, Thomas wrote, revealed a box under the vehicle’s center console which contained multiple clear plastic containers which held a large amount of various pills. In addition, some of the containers, which were labeled, held marijuana and methamphetamine. Thomas wrote that due to the quantity of drugs, as well as the way they were stored and the amount of money Wellman was carrying, he believes the currency was obtained through the distribution of drugs.
Wellman was lodged in the jail on charges including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription drug not in a proper container and traffic charges.
He was scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 in Pike District Court.
